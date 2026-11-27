TRAI has expanded the 1601-series numbering system to sectors like e-commerce, hospitals, and airlines. This move helps consumers identify legitimate service calls and prevents fraudsters from using standard mobile numbers to impersonate brands.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday extended the use of the 1601-series numbers to additional sectors, including e-commerce, retail chains, hospitals, commercial airlines, food aggregators and ride-hailing platforms, exclusively for making service and transactional voice calls to customers, as per a statement by the Ministry of Communications. The move is aimed at helping consumers identify legitimate business calls and combating impersonation by fraudsters using regular 10-digit mobile numbers.

Under the second phase of implementation, entities operating in retail chains, e-commerce, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, telecom services, internet services, automobile sales, automobile repair and servicing, travel agencies, commercial airlines, food aggregation, ride-hailing aggregation and lending services will be eligible for the allocation of numbers from the designated series. "Only the entities having an annual turnover of Rs. 500 crore or more in at least one of the preceding three financial years shall be eligible," the release said.

The facility has also been extended to Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs), including Direct-to-Home (DTH), Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service providers and Multi-System Operators (MSOs), having a subscriber base of one million or more in any month during the preceding 12 months. However, the 1601-series numbers will be assigned only to companies registered in India under the applicable law. "The 1601-series is a designated series exclusively for service and transactional voice calls by the entities in sectors other than BFSI and Government, and its use for making promotional voice calls is strictly prohibited," the release said.

The regulator highlighted that allocating numbers exclusively to verified entities would help consumers distinguish legitimate service and transactional calls from fraudulent ones. Earlier, under the first phase of implementation, TRAI, through its direction dated August 10, 2026, allowed the allocation of 1601-series numbers to utilities, logistics and courier services sectors. Meanwhile, access providers have been directed to complete the onboarding and migration of all eligible entities within 180 days from the date of issuance of the direction. They have also been instructed to publicise the availability of the numbering series among eligible entities, submit status reports to TRAI every 15 days and furnish a final compliance report within 15 days after the expiry of the 180-day implementation period. Based on a review of the implementation, the telecom regulator may notify additional sectors or eligible entities from time to time.