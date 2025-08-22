TRAI's recommendations on AI are under government review. MEITY has initiated projects with research institutions to ensure AI trustworthiness.

The recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) are under the government review, and several initiatives are underway to test the creditworthiness of such emerging technologies, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Friday. In an interview with the ANI, he noted that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has launched multiple projects in collaboration with research bodies and educational institutions to explore how to ensure and test the trustworthiness of AI systems, adding that the government is taking the matter seriously.

"Recommendations of the TRAI is already with the Government as we understand MEITY has already initiated number of projects with research bodies and education institutes with respect to trustworthy AI and how to ensure that the AI is trustworthy and how to test the AI and those projects are going on and Government is working quite seriously on this issue," TRAI Chairman told ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by Broadband India Forum (BIF) in the national capital.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations titled "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in the Telecommunication Sector".

The telecom regulator had recommended setting up an independent statutory authority to ensure the development of responsible AI and regulate use cases in India.

The telecom regulator had recommended that the authority should be designated as "Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India" (AIDAI).