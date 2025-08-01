Recommendations for 10 growing company stocks. Opportunity to buy at low prices and earn good profits in the long run. Guidance to invest in various sectors like banks, infrastructure, and financial institutions.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (IDEA)

Buy Price: Rs 7.5

Stop Loss: Rs 6.5

Target Price: Rs 10

Vodafone Idea is currently attempting a comeback. 5G facilities, government support, and highway partners' investments guide future growth. High debt is a reality, but buying at a low price and holding for the long term can yield profits. Daily price volatility is high, so invest cautiously.

Yes Bank Ltd

Buy Price: Rs 19.5

Stop Loss: Rs 17.5

Target Price: Rs 26

This formerly popular bank is now operating under restructuring and is under RBI supervision. Customer base growth and digital services enhancements will lead to progress. This stock represents a resurgence opportunity. Caution and long-term holding can yield good profits.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Buy Price: Rs 39

Stop Loss: Rs 36

Target Price: Rs 50

A government bank operating with good financial performance. Low NPA, digital transactions, and stable interest income build investor confidence. Government support and financial reforms make it suitable for long-term growth.

UCO Bank

Buy Price: Rs 31

Stop Loss: Rs 28

Target Price: Rs 40

This government bank focuses on MSME and rural business loans. It is on a growth path by improving customer service. Profits will rise slowly. A safe stock for long-term investment.

Central Bank of India

Buy Price: Rs 37

Stop Loss: Rs 34

Target Price: Rs 46

Supported by the central government, this bank is now focusing on digital transactions. A good customer base, financial controls, and low NPA will enhance stock value. Suitable for those seeking consistent returns.

IRB Infra Developers

Buy Price: Rs 49

Stop Loss: Rs 46

Target Price: Rs 60

This company leads in highways and construction in India. Government contracts increase revenue. With the potential for continued infrastructure projects, this stock can become profitable in the long term.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Buy Price: Rs 44

Stop Loss: Rs 41

Target Price: Rs 55

A bank providing financial services to small customers. The customer base is strong. Low NPA, increasing profits, and digital expansion support the company's growth. An excellent choice for long-term investors.

Trident Ltd

Buy Price: Rs 30

Stop Loss: Rs 27

Target Price: Rs 38

A company involved in textile, paper, and hotel equipment manufacturing. Strong in both export and domestic markets. Operates with environmentally friendly technologies. A stock that can provide stable returns.

South Indian Bank

Buy Price: Rs 30

Stop Loss: Rs 27

Target Price: Rs 38

A South Indian bank that has earned customer trust. MSME loans and digital growth have increased. Q1 results are good. Low risk and suitable for the long term.

Bank of Maharashtra

Buy Price: Rs 46.5

Stop Loss: Rs 43

Target Price: Rs 58

This government bank is currently expanding in several states. It focuses on MSME loans, agricultural services, and digital services. Good financial performance, low NPA, and high-income growth rate will increase the stock's value.