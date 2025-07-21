Explore the Indian stock market's top 10 affordable shares priced under Rs 100. Ideal for new investors and diversification, these stocks offer opportunities in various sectors like airports, renewable energy, and telecom.

The Indian stock market offers affordable investment opportunities with shares priced under Rs 100. These stocks are suitable for new investors and those looking to diversify their portfolios.

GMR Airports Limited

GMR Airports Limited is a leading airport management company in India, managing major airports like Delhi and Hyderabad. As of July 21, 2025, its share price is Rs 95.20, with a market capitalization of Rs 1,00,521.45 crore. The company leverages growth opportunities in the aviation sector. A high EPS and a good P/E ratio indicate its financial health. However, a high debt-to-equity ratio and market volatility warrant caution.

Buy Price: Rs 95.50, Stop Loss: Rs 92.50.

Before investing, analyze the company's financial statements and understand industry trends.

Suzlon Energy Limited

Suzlon Energy Limited is a leading Indian wind turbine manufacturer. Its share price is Rs 66.55, with a market cap of Rs 91,165.83 crore (July 2025). The company has installed wind turbines with a capacity of 14,820 MW. Government support for renewable energy is favorable. A low P/E ratio and good ROE make it attractive. However, competition and technological changes in the wind energy sector pose challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 67.00, Stop Loss: Rs 64.50.

Investors should analyze the company's debt levels and market trends.

NHPC Limited

NHPC Limited, established in 1975, is a leading public sector hydropower company. Its share price is Rs 88.16, with a market cap of Rs 88,557.03 crore (July 2025). It has undertaken 15 projects with a capacity of 10,442.7 MW. Government green energy initiatives are beneficial. A low debt-to-equity ratio and stable revenue make it a safe investment. However, delays in long-term projects and environmental regulations are challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 89.00, Stop Loss: Rs 87.00.

Review the company's financial statements before investing.

Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) is a major telecom company in India. Its share price is Rs 7.83, with a market cap of Rs 84,832.60 crore (July 2025). Despite financial challenges, 5G expansion and government support offer hope. High volatility and low liquidity make it a risky investment. However, being one of the three major players in the telecom sector is its strength.

Buy Price: Rs 8.00, Stop Loss: Rs 7.50.

Analyze the company's debt and market conditions before investing.

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank, established in 1937, is a strong public sector bank with a significant presence in Tamil Nadu. Its share price is Rs 39.88, with a market cap of Rs 76,795.28 crore (July 2025). It offers retail and corporate banking services. As a public sector bank, it has a stable financial structure. A low P/E ratio and good EPS make it attractive. However, competition and NPA (non-performing assets) are challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 40.50, Stop Loss: Rs 38.50.

Investors should analyze the company's financial health and industry trends.

Trident Limited

Trident Limited, established in 1990, is a leading Indian textile manufacturer. Its share price is Rs 31.61, with a market cap of Rs 15,906.69 crore (November 2024). It manufactures yarn, home textiles, and paper. A 12.67% ROE and a good market presence strengthen it. Its products are popular in domestic and international markets. However, price volatility and competition in the textile sector are challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 32.00, Stop Loss: Rs 30.50.

Analyze the company's revenue and debt levels before investing.

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited operates in power trading and consulting. Its share price is Rs 65.69, with a market cap of Rs 7,482.65 crore (November 2024). It focuses on renewable energy integration. A 10.32% ROE and a 9.37 P/E ratio make it attractive. However, regulatory changes and market volatility in the power sector are challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 66.00, Stop Loss: Rs 63.50.

Investors should analyze the company's financial statements and industry developments.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank, established in 1906, is one of India's largest public sector banks. Its share price is Rs 93.33, with a market cap of Rs 10,277.34 crore (November 2024). It offers retail banking, SME loans, and wealth management services. A 5.80 P/E ratio and a 4.82% ROE make it a safe investment. However, non-performing assets and banking sector challenges need attention.

Buy Price: Rs 94.00, Stop Loss: Rs 91.50. Analyze the company's financial health before investing.

Yes Bank Limited

Yes Bank Limited has a strong presence in corporate lending and digital banking. Its share price is Rs 19.87, with a market cap of Rs 62,323.49 crore (July 2025). It is known for providing modern banking solutions. A low P/E ratio makes it attractive. However, past financial troubles and market volatility increase risk.

Buy Price: Rs 20.00, Stop Loss: Rs 19.00.

Investors should analyze the company's restructuring efforts and industry trends.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank is a leading public sector bank in India. Its share price is Rs 100, with a market cap of Rs 111,010.34 crore (March 2025). It offers retail and business banking services. A 10.51% monthly return shows recent growth. However, a -23.12% annual return and non-performing assets are challenges.

Buy Price: Rs 100.00, Stop Loss: Rs 97.50.

Government support and good market presence make it attractive. Analyze the company's financial statements before investing.