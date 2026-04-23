TIPS Music announced strong Q4 FY26 results, with revenue growing 32% YoY to ₹103.9 crore and PAT surging 93% to ₹59.0 crore. For the full year FY26, revenue was up 21% and PAT grew 30%, exceeding the company's guidance.

Stellar Financial Performance in FY26

TIPS Music Limited (formerly Tips Industries Limited), one of India's leading publicly listed music labels, announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, delivering strong growth across key financial metrics. The Company reported revenue from operations of ₹103.9 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to ₹78.5 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a year-on-year growth of 32%, along with a sequential increase of 10% over ₹94.3 crore in Q3 FY26. For the full year FY26, revenue stood at ₹375.5 crore as against ₹310.7 crore in FY25, marking a growth of 21%.

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Operating EBITDA for the quarter rose sharply to ₹76.9 crore from ₹37.3 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a significant 106% year-on-year increase, while growing 3% sequentially over ₹74.5 crore in Q3 FY26. For FY26, Operating EBITDA stood at ₹275.8 crore compared to ₹206.7 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 33%. The Operating EBITDA margin improved substantially to 74.0% in Q4 FY26 from 47.5% in Q4 FY25, while it stood at 79.0% in Q3 FY26. On an annual basis, margins expanded to 73.4% in FY26 from 66.5% in FY25.

Operating EBIT for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹80.1 crore, up 94% year-on-year from ₹41.4 crore in Q4 FY25 and 2% higher sequentially compared to ₹78.7 crore in Q3 FY26. For FY26, Operating EBIT increased to ₹292.1 crore from ₹223.5 crore in FY25, reflecting a growth of 31%.

Profit After Tax for the quarter stood at ₹59.0 crore, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 93% compared to ₹30.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while remaining largely stable sequentially with a 1% increase over ₹58.7 crore in Q3 FY26. For the full year FY26, PAT grew to ₹216.6 crore from ₹166.6 crore in FY25, marking a 30% increase. The PAT margin improved to 56.8% in Q4 FY26 from 39.0% in Q4 FY25, while it was 62.2% in Q3 FY26. On an annual basis, PAT margin stood at 57.7% in FY26 compared to 53.6% in FY25.

Content and Digital Growth

During the quarter, the Company released 66 songs, including 47 film songs and 19 non-film songs, while continuing its focus on quality-driven content. Among the releases, "Tu Jaane Hai Kahan" emerged as a notable performer. The Company's YouTube subscriber base expanded to 153.1 million, reflecting strong digital traction.

For FY26, the Board declared a cumulative dividend of ₹13 per share, resulting in a total payout of ₹166.18 crore.

Chairman's Commentary

Commenting on the results, Kumar Taurani, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "In Q4 FY26, the Company has continued to deliver strong growth, with revenue of ₹103.9 crore, making year-on-year growth of 32%, while PAT increased by 93% to ₹59 crore compared to Q4 FY25. The growth was driven by good performance across both digital and non-digital segments. I am also delighted to share that FY26 marks another year in which we surpassed our stated commitments. Against our guidance of 20% growth in both revenue and PAT, we closed the year with revenue growth of 21% and PAT growth of 30%. During the year, we distributed a total dividend payout of INR 166 crore."

He further added, "During Q4 FY26, the Company released 66 new songs, including 47 film and 19 non-film songs, while maintaining a quality-focused content approach. On YouTube, 'Tu Jaane Hai Kahan' crossed 10 million views, while the songs 'Tehzeeb' and 'Jamuna Kinara' recorded 2.4 million views each, growing the subscriber base to 153.1 million. The Company also strengthened brand partnerships during the quarter, collaborating with leading brands such as Hyundai and Tinder."

About TIPS Music Limited

According to company information, founded in 1988 by the Taurani brothers, TIPS Music Limited is one of India's leading publicly listed music companies. The Company has built a strong legacy with iconic soundtracks such as Khalnayak, Soldier, Coolie No.1, Rangeela, Pardes, and Taal, while continuing its success with contemporary hits including Raaz, the Race franchise, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Crew, HanuMan, and the Saunkan Saunkne series. With a catalogue of over 34,000 songs across multiple languages and genres, TIPS remains a key partner for digital platforms, streaming services, and broadcasters. (ANI)