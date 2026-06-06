The Department of Consumer Affairs has introduced standard pack sizes for edible oils to help consumers easily compare prices. The move aims to boost transparency and applies to major oils, with a three-month transition period for manufacturers.

In a move aimed at making price comparisons easier for consumers, the Department of Consumer Affairs has prescribed standard pack sizes for edible oils and blended edible oils under the Legal Metrology framework, saying the measure will help enhance transparency and promote fair trade practices.

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Announcing the decision on Saturday, the Department said the initiative seeks to address the growing use of varied package sizes in the market, which often makes it difficult for consumers to compare prices across brands.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the amended Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for determination of net quantity and standard pack sizes of edible oils and fats was introduced following consultations with industry bodies representing nearly 90 per cent of the country's edible oil sector.

The Ministry said the reform aims to ensure that "consumers will be able to compare prices across brands more easily and assess value for money accurately."

New Rules on Pack Sizes and Labelling

Under the revised framework, standard pack sizes have been prescribed for major edible oils and blended edible oils, including palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard/rapeseed oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil and corn oil.

The permitted pack sizes will be 200 ml/g, 500 ml/g, 1 litre/kg, 2 litre/kg, 3 litre/kg, 4 litre/kg, 5 litre/kg, 15 litre/kg and 20 litre/kg.

The Ministry said, "These standard sizes will help consumers compare prices across different brands more easily and make informed purchasing decisions."

As part of the reform, edible oil packages displaying quantity in litres or millilitres will also be required to mention the equivalent weight. The Department said the "declaration of both volume and equivalent weight" is intended "to improve transparency."

Scope, Exemptions, and Timeline

The new provisions will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported edible oils.

However, packages below 200 ml or 200 grams have been kept outside the scope of standardisation to ensure continued availability of affordable small packs. Minor edible oils have also been exempted from the requirement.

The Department has provided a three-month transition period for manufacturers, packers and importers to comply with the new norms. At the same time, businesses willing to adopt the standard pack sizes before the deadline may do so immediately.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said it remains committed to protecting consumer interests through reforms that promote transparency, fairness and confidence in the marketplace.