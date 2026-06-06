Piyush Goyal inaugurates skill development and AI-enabled training centres in Mumbai to empower youth for Viksit Bharat 2047. Initiatives include the L'Oreal Training Centre and Apna AI Placement Centre for enhanced employability.

In a significant push towards building a future-ready workforce for Viksit Bharat 2047, North Mumbai MP and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today inaugurated a series of skill development, AI-enabled employment and industry-led training initiatives in Mumbai, underscoring the critical role of youth, technology and partnerships in shaping India's growth story.

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The initiatives aim to equip young Indians with industry-relevant skills, enhance employability and create pathways to both domestic and global career opportunities.

Goyal inaugurated the L'Oreal Training Centre, the Apna AI-enabled Training and Placement Centre, and a Mid-Day Meal initiative supported by Malabar Group at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre in Uttar Mumbai.

Youth Power for Viksit Bharat

Addressing trainees, industry leaders and representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said that India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047 will be powered by the aspirations, positivity, skills and determination of its youth.

"India's youth are the symbol of positive thinking and positive energy. It is this optimism and confidence that will take our country to greater heights and help build a Viksit Bharat," Goyal said.

Highlighting India's strong economic momentum, Goyal noted that India continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy and said that the country's future growth would be driven by technology, talent, innovation and skilled human capital.

"We have the technology strength, the talent pool, the STEM graduates and the entrepreneurial spirit needed to power the future. Our youth are India's collective strength and collective conscience," he said.

The Minister commended CII, L'Oreal, Apna facility and other industry partners for creating a comprehensive skill development ecosystem that equips young people with industry-relevant capabilities and employment opportunities.

New Skill Development and AI Centres

The newly inaugurated L'Oreal Training Centre will provide professional training in beauty and wellness services, while the Apna AI-enabled Placement Centre will leverage artificial intelligence to guide job seekers, assess skill gaps, prepare candidates for interviews and connect them with employment opportunities.

Goyal described the Apna facility as a pioneering initiative that uses AI-driven tools to help youth identify suitable career pathways, improve interview readiness and continuously upgrade their skills in line with evolving industry requirements.

Future Plans: More Centres and AI Innovation Hub

Encouraging young people to embrace emerging technologies, he announced plans to establish additional skill development centres across North Mumbai and revealed that work is underway to create a major Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub that will help equip the next generation with advanced AI capabilities.

"We are setting up six such centres. This is only the beginning. I am also working towards creating a large Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub that will encourage young people to acquire future-ready skills and succeed in tomorrow's economy," Goyal said.

Focus on International Employability

The Minister also emphasised the importance of international employability and encouraged trainees to take advantage of foreign language training programmes available at the centre, particularly Japanese language courses.

Noting the growing demand for skilled Indian professionals in Japan, he said that proficiency in foreign languages and understanding of global cultures could open pathways to rewarding international careers while significantly enhancing earning potential.

Concluding his address, Goyal expressed confidence that the enthusiasm, resilience and aspirations of India's youth would continue to drive the country's progress for decades to come.

"The dreams and energy of our young people give me confidence that India's future is bright. Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous and developed India by 2047," he said.

The event was attended by senior representatives of CII, L'Oreal India, Apna, Malabar Group and several industry partners associated with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre.

(ANI)

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