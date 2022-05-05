Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thomas Grønnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022

    Naysayers would call crypto a fad and over-hyped fancy soon to pass out, while millions are embracing crypto-like crazy.

    Thomas Gronnevik Lists 3 Crypto Mistakes You Must Steer Clear of in 2022-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 5, 2022, 7:36 PM IST

    As you hear the great buzz around crypto/NFT these days, you feel inclined to make a plunge. As a beginner in the crypto world, you must put your best foot forward. And knowing the right from the wrong in investment is not always easy, especially in relatively new crypto assets. Again, as a newbie investor, your mind is sometimes clogged with questions like: is it safe or what is the best way to book profit or choose the right crypto? You want to make the best of the emerging opportunities in the blockchain, but you are also wary of the treacherous water of the crypto world. To help out, Thomas Grønnevik lists 3 common mistakes to stay clear of in the crypto world. 

    You go by noise and don’t buy the right stuff 

    Naysayers would call crypto a fad and over-hyped fancy soon to pass out, while millions are embracing crypto-like crazy. You get swayed by the noise made and make a hasty decision of buying or selling. It’s a sure way to doom. Almost every altcoins/asset has whitepapers available online. Read, and research all historical data points with diligence before investing. Once invested learn to sit tight with mental discipline. Don’t be unnerved by high swings. 

    You think crypto is easy money 

    There is no easy money through investment or trading any financial asset. The same is true for crypto. Again, the Crypto market is more sentiment-driven than not. Price swing doesn’t always make sense. In this context, certain social media communities or so-called experts pump up your sentiments and offer investment tips for a certain coin with the promise of a sure return. If you invest this way, it will lead to the point of no return. This bad strategy will cut short your crypto journey. 

    You put all your crypto coins in one basket 

    Common sense demands you diversify your asset. Just as in the traditional market asset allocation in multiple types of stocks and other instruments is recommended, the same way diversification is essential across the various crypto portfolio. The adage says you should not put all your eggs in one basket. It’s risky. With the highly volatile nature of crypto, all your investment in one coin may disparage your prospect. 

    Thomas Grønnevik, Investment Strategist & Partner, ABC Wallet, has been an avid follower of the crypto market. He has managed a crypto portfolio for businesses and high net-worth individuals. 

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat-vpn

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency-vpn

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency

    Delhivery IPO to be out on May 24 What you should know gcw

    Delhivery IPO to be out on May 24: What you should know

    Google appoints former Niti Aayog official Archana Gulati as India policy head Report gcw

    Google appoints former Niti Aayog official Archana Gulati as India policy head: Report

    Explained How RBI s rate hike will impact you gcw

    Explained: How RBI's rate hike will impact you?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat-vpn

    Jenus - Crypto Master Kicks Confusion out of Cryptocurrency in this Candid Chat

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency-vpn

    Piccolo Inu Explains the User Benefits of Cryptocurrency

    Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-year-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-yr-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    Back to office? Here are 7 tips to improve your health at work - adt

    Back to office? Here are 7 tips to improve your health at work

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon