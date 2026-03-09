Tech Mahindra has partnered with SCSK Asia Pacific to become the joint go-to-market partner for ADVENTURECluster, an advanced CAE solution. The partnership aims to accelerate global expansion and fast-track product development lifecycles.

Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with SCSK Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, the local subsidiary of SCSK in Asia, a major Japanese IT services and software company.

According to the statement released by Tech Mahindra, "The partnership aims to accelerate the global expansion of SCSK's ADVENTURECluster--an advanced Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) solution and fast-track product development lifecycles for engineering organizations by streamlining the design and validation stages through cutting-edge CAE capabilities."

Joint Go-to-Market Partnership

Tech Mahindra will be the specialized joint go-to-market partner for ADVENTURECluster across global markets, including India, North America, and Europe. This will involve driving ADVENTURECluster-related services across promotion, licensing and deployment.

Leveraging its investments in state-of-the-art industrial and digital labs, Tech Mahindra will build a skill base across geographies with a Centre of Excellence and integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the product development process of customers globally, automating design optimizations and enabling them to bring well-designed products to the market quickly.

Leadership on Accelerating Product Development

RV Narasimham, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Design and validation are mission-critical for product-centric organizations as technology complexity increases, and product development cycles continue to compress. To address these challenges effectively, engineering teams need simulation platforms that deliver both accuracy and speed at scale."

"Tech Mahindra's global reach and product engineering expertise enables AI adoption and digital twin integration throughout the product development process. When combined with the differentiated performance of ADVENTURECluster, this approach will significantly accelerate development timelines," he added.

About ADVENTURECluster

Developed by Allied Engineering Corporation, a group company of SCSK, ADVENTURECluster is a niche structural analysis software designed for ultra-high-speed, large-scale simulations in parallel computing environments.

Built on proprietary logic developed in collaboration with academia, the platform enables ultra-high speed analysis of large-scale models and delivers significantly faster results for engineering design organizations across industries. This helps improve product quality while substantially reducing development timelines.

SCSK Perspective on the Partnership

Hideki Kouguchi, Head of Digital Engineering Business Division, Manufacturing Business Group, SCSK Corporation, and representative director, President and CEO, Allied Engineering Corporation, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading global IT company, to accelerate the global expansion of ADVENTURECluster. With its extensive customer base in the manufacturing sector--particularly in the automotive industry--its strong engineering capabilities, including CAE services, and its strategic alliance with our parent company, Sumitomo Corporation, Tech Mahindra is an ideal partner for bringing ADVENTURECluster to global markets. Through this collaboration, we are confident in our ability to deliver greater value to customers worldwide. We will continue to enhance ADVENTURECluster as a trusted CAE solution that supports manufacturing innovation around the world."

Strengthening a Long-Standing Relationship

The partnership further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the Sumitomo Corporation Group and the Mahindra Group, which includes multiple joint initiatives such as Sumitomo Corporation Tech Mahindra (SCTM), a joint venture delivering engineering services in Japan and working closely with SCSK in the Japanese market.

Together, the two organizations aim to deliver comprehensive engineering solutions that enhance precision and speed across the product design and validation lifecycle.

"Together, Tech Mahindra and SCSK aim to establish a strong global footprint for ADVENTURECluster and create a differentiated position in the niche CAE simulation market by delivering high-performance, scalable, and globally supported engineering solutions," the release added.

