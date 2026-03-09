District Play and TIDA Sports have formed a strategic partnership to build and activate high-quality sports infrastructure in Punjab and Haryana. The collaboration aims to provide millions with access to professional facilities, boosting grassroots sports.

In a transformative step toward reshaping urban sports culture in North India, District Play and TIDA Sports have announced a strategic collaboration to build and activate high-quality sports infrastructure across Punjab and Haryana, creating meaningful impact by giving millions of residents and children access to professional sports facilities within their own cities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

TIDA Sports, run by Adit Goel, Priyansh Matta, and Sanchit Budhiraja, has rapidly emerged as one of India's fastest-growing sports technology and grassroots sports development platforms, working to make structured sports participation accessible to students and communities across multiple cities.

Creating Impact Where It Matters Most: Access

While Punjab and Haryana have long been known for producing top-tier athletes, everyday access to safe, professionally managed sports spaces remains limited. Urban growth has reduced open playgrounds, and structured facilities are often inaccessible or unaffordable for the average family. This partnership is built around one central belief: Sports infrastructure should serve communities -- not just elite athletes. By developing modern, well-managed, and easily accessible facilities across cities, District Play and TIDA Sports aim to: --Increase participation among children and youth --Provide safe recreational spaces within city limits --Enable families and working professionals to integrate sports into daily life --Strengthen grassroots sports through consistent play opportunities

Building a Network of Community Sports Hubs

The collaboration will focus on establishing multi-sport hubs featuring: --Professional football turfs --Cricket practice arenas and training zones --Indoor courts for badminton, basketball, pickleball, and volleyball --Lighting-enabled evening access --Safe, monitored environments with booking convenience

These facilities are designed not just as venues, but as active community hubs -- spaces where residents gather, compete, train, and build social connections.

Enabling Millions to Play

With growing urban populations in cities across Punjab and Haryana, the need for structured recreation spaces has never been higher. The joint initiative aims to directly impact: --School and college students -- Amateur athletes -- Corporate professionals --Residential communities --Weekend sports enthusiasts --Local leagues and social groups

By removing structural barriers and ensuring easy access, the partnership intends to bring organized play back into everyday urban life.

Strengthening Grassroots Sports Organically

While the primary focus is expanding infrastructure access, the long-term impact extends to grassroots sports development. When children consistently play on quality surfaces with proper equipment and safe environments, skill development naturally improves. TIDA Sports will further activate these facilities through: -- Community leagues -- Inter-school tournaments --Open championships -- Skill-based workshops --City-wide sporting events

This ensures sustained engagement and creates aspirational pathways for young talent.

Social & Economic Ripple Effect

The initiative is expected to generate multi-dimensional impact: -- Employment for coaches, trainers, and facility managers -- Entrepreneurial opportunities in sports operations -- Improved youth fitness and reduced screen dependency -- Increased community interaction and social cohesion -- Enhancement of city-level sports ecosystems

By professionalizing how sports infrastructure is built and managed, District Play and TIDA Sports say they are setting new benchmarks for sustainable urban sports development.

Lavesh from District Play shared, "Our mission is to transform underutilized spaces into thriving sports ecosystems. This collaboration amplifies our ability to create measurable community impact across cities."

Priyansh Matta, COO at TIDA Sports, stated, "Impact begins with access. When quality infrastructure becomes part of everyday city life, participation scales naturally. This partnership is about empowering millions to move, play, and live healthier lives."

The rollout will begin in select high-growth cities across Punjab and Haryana, with a phased expansion plan to build a robust regional network of accessible sports hubs. District Play and TIDA Sports say they are not just building facilities they are building a movement that positions sports as an essential pillar of urban living. (ANI)