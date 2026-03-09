India's Civil Aviation Ministry is monitoring the West Asia crisis affecting Gulf air travel. Indian carriers planned 50 flights for March 9, with 49 on March 8. Airfares are being watched to ensure prices remain reasonable amid regional tensions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia affecting air travel between India and the Gulf region.

Inbound Flight Operations and Data

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation today, Indian carriers are planning 50 flights for March 9 from the West Asia region.

Passenger movement data for March 7 shows that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region. The flights carried a total of 8,175 passengers.

For March 8, Indian carriers - Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spicejet and Akasa - have planned 49 inbound flights from airports in the region, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, the statement informed.

Operational Oversight and Passenger Advisory

"Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and orderly conduct of flight operations," the release noted.

Moreover, Indian carriers are continuously assessing the ground situation in other airports of the region, so that more flights can be operated by Indian carriers from these places.

The Ministry remains in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period.

Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue further updates as necessary.

Background on West Asia Tensions

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries. Tehran responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)