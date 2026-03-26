Tech Mahindra and IIT Bombay have signed an MoU to create a 3D Digital Twin of the institute's Gymkhana building. The project aims to drive smart campus innovation and infrastructure management using advanced immersive digital technologies.

Tech Mahindra announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to develop a 3D Digital Twin of the institute's Gymkhana building. The collaboration seeks to develop a comprehensive digital replica of the facility, showcasing how immersive digital technologies can enable smart infrastructure and drive campus innovation, according to a statement released by the company.

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Technological Framework and Future Applications

This collaboration will leverage advanced 3D modeling and rendering technologies, Digital Twin frameworks, Building Information Modeling (BIM) integration, spatial data integration, and a cloud-based visualisation platform to build an immersive, web-based interface of the Gymkhana building. The solution will enable enhanced visualisation of infrastructure assets while laying the foundation for future monitoring, real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, simulation, and smart campus initiatives. By enabling a virtual representation of physical infrastructure, the Digital Twin will allow stakeholders to explore new possibilities for infrastructure management, such as real-time integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, advanced analytics for operational optimisation, and scalable smart campus development through automated decision-making and resource allocation.

Driving Smart Infrastructure Management

Birendra Sen, President - Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Organizations are increasingly turning to digital replicas to visualise, manage, and optimise infrastructure more effectively. By enabling real-time, data-driven insights, these solutions help campuses and public infrastructure environments overcome planning and monitoring challenges. Our collaboration with IIT Bombay combines academic research and enterprise technology to develop a scalable 3D Digital Twin of the Gymkhana building, highlighting how immersive technologies directly enable smarter infrastructure management and lay the groundwork for future smart campus innovation."

Extending Immersive Tech to Academia

The collaboration also demonstrates how immersive digital technologies extend beyond industrial applications and translate effectively into academic settings. As a practical deployment of Digital Twin technology on a university campus, the initiative underscores the value of digital replicas for infrastructure visualisation and for building adaptable, smart infrastructure systems. Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra seeks to enhance its leadership in the advancing Digital Twin and spatial computing landscape and create a benchmark reference model replicable across other smart campuses and public infrastructure efforts.

Fostering Industry-Academia Collaboration

Prof RAAJ Ramsankaran, Professor and GISE Hub Co-PI, IIT Bombay, said, "The MoU with Tech Mahindra marks a significant step in strengthening industry-academia collaboration. The creation of a 3D digital twin of the IIT Gymkhana building will offer our faculty and students a valuable platform to explore practical applications of digital twin technologies in areas such as infrastructure planning, visualisation, and smart campus initiatives. We look forward to working closely with Tech Mahindra to advance applied research and experiential learning." (ANI)