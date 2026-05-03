A WEF report states that companies integrating multiple technologies, not just owning them, are winning. Competitive advantage now hinges on orchestrating tech like AI and robotics across ecosystems, a key leadership and operational challenge.

Companies that effectively integrate multiple technologies rather than relying on standalone innovation are emerging as the biggest winners in today's evolving industrial landscape, according to a latest World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

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The report, titled 'Technology Convergence: The New Logic for Competitive Advantage', highlighted that "industry winners are not the most technically advanced, but the most ready to integrate", underscoring a shift in how competitive advantage is being built.

The '3C Framework' of Technology Convergence

The WEF noted that innovation is now being driven by the convergence of multiple domains, including artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced materials and next-generation energy. "Eight powerful domains... are combining to create an opportunity no singular innovation could".

According to the report, this convergence is not just about stacking technologies but about coordinating them effectively. "Combinatorial technologies need to be coordinated effectively to unlock capabilities that feel like step changes, not increments".

The report introduced what it calls the "3C Framework" -- combination, convergence and compounding -- to explain how technologies evolve and scale together. It emphasised that these stages operate simultaneously rather than sequentially, forming "an interconnected system, not a linear sequence".

Shift in Competitive Advantage: Coordination Over Ownership

A key finding of the report is that competitive advantage is shifting away from ownership of technology assets to the ability to coordinate capabilities across ecosystems. "Advantage is moving away from owning technology assets to coordinating capabilities across partners", the WEF said, adding that partnerships help accelerate innovation by leveraging existing systems and infrastructure.

The report noted that this shift is already visible across industries, where companies are building ecosystems rather than standalone solutions. For instance, it highlighted how organisations are increasingly relying on coordinated systems and external capabilities to scale innovation, with success depending on "how effectively organisations orchestrate multiple technology stacks, partners and corresponding processes into coherent systems"

The WEF also pointed out that convergence is reshaping entire industries by shifting where value is created. "Convergence reshapes entire value chains, not just products", with new bottlenecks often emerging at the interface of physical and digital systems. However, the report further highlighted that "successful adoption increasingly depends on how well a company integrates the technology across its people, processes and ecosystem".

Convergence in Action: Industry Examples

Using examples from healthcare, manufacturing and energy, the WEF explained how combining technologies is helping address long-standing industry constraints, such as surgeon shortages, slow manufacturing cycles and grid inefficiencies.

In healthcare, for instance, the report said surgical robotics is helping overcome limitations around clinician availability by enabling "teleoperation and automation, allowing surgeons to work across multiple locations... and complete procedures more efficiently".

In manufacturing, the use of digital twins is expanding design possibilities, with "generative design and high-fidelity simulation enabling thousands of digital variants before hardware is involved", reducing dependence on time-consuming physical testing.

Similarly, in energy systems, the report noted that intelligent grids are improving efficiency by enabling "real-time visibility into grid conditions and the ability to optimise charge, discharge and power flows across multiple value streams"

Conclusion: A Leadership Imperative

Importantly, the report stressed that technological progress alone does not guarantee success. "Technical achievement alone does not guarantee real-world impact", pointing to the need for strong ecosystem coordination, infrastructure and long-term commitment.

The WEF concluded that "convergence is now a leadership and operational issue, not solely a technological one". It added that organisations that can orchestrate people, data and workflows effectively will be best positioned to scale innovations and unlock sustained competitive advantage. (ANI)