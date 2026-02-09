Tamil Nadu Minister T R B Rajaa announced the inauguration of Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover factory in Ranipet, the second major car plant to open in the state in six months, highlighting rapid industrial growth under the current government.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa on Monday said that the state has witnessed the opening of two massive car manufacturing factories back to back within a span of just six months, highlighting the pace of industrial growth under the state government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tata JLR Inaugurates New Ranipet Facility

The Minister made the remarks as Tata Motors is officially inaugurating on Monday its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury car manufacturing facility in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu. The new plant is located at Panapakkam and marks a significant expansion of JLR's manufacturing footprint in India.

Minister Hails 'Dravidian Model' Governance

In a social media post, Rajaa described the day as a proud moment for the state and credited the speed of execution to the governance model of the Tamil Nadu government. He wrote, "BEAUTIFUL DAY for TamilNadu Today, we will innaugurate the TATA Jaguar Land Rover Luxury ICE & EV factory in Ranipet Two Massive Car Manufacturing factories opened back to back within a span of six months !!!In under Two Years TN has seen Tata JLR and Vinfast go from MoU to #JobsForTN.That's the speed of Honourable #CMMKStalin's #DravidianModel governance.Truly Proud"

A Rs 9,000 Crore Greenfield Project

According to the information shared, the Tata Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility has been developed as a greenfield project with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million). The plant will manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as well as electric vehicles (EVs), highlighting Tamil Nadu's growing role in the future mobility ecosystem.

Boosting Tamil Nadu's Automotive Hub Status

The inauguration of the JLR plant comes within months of another large car manufacturing facility being established in the state, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's position as one of India's leading automobile and auto-component hubs.

The Minister highlighted that within less than two years, major global automotive players have moved from signing memorandums of understanding to actual production and job creation in the state.

The Ranipet facility is expected to significantly enhance Jaguar Land Rover's domestic manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its supply chain in India. The development is seen as a boost for employment generation, industrial growth and the local economy in the Ranipet region. (ANI)