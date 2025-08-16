Swiggy has increased its platform fee for food delivery orders to Rs. 14, citing increased festive season demand. This marks a 600% increase in two years and adds crores to Swiggy's daily revenue.

Leading food delivery platform Swiggy has once again increased its platform fee for food delivery orders to Rs. 14. Citing increased customer transactions during the festive season, the company raised the fee from Rs. 12, seemingly capitalizing on festive demand.

The food delivery platform has been consistently increasing its fees. Swiggy's fee rose from Rs. 2 in April 2023 to Rs. 6 in July 2024 and Rs. 10 in October 2024. The current Rs. 14 fee represents a 600 percent increase in two years.

Swiggy processes over 2 million orders daily, and at the current platform fee levels, it generates crores of rupees in additional revenue each day. The company has not yet responded to the increased platform fee.

In the June quarter (Q1 FY26), Swiggy reported a year-on-year (YoY) net loss of Rs. 1,197 crore, nearly double the Rs. 611 crore loss it posted in the same period last year (Q1 FY25).

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the Bengaluru-based company reported a net loss of Rs. 1,081 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), according to its stock market filing. The widening losses are primarily attributed to its quick commerce division, Instamart, where the financial strain has increased significantly.

Zomato and Swiggy have previously tested higher platform fees on high-demand days. If order volumes remained unaffected, they retained the new fee structure.

Zomato has also implemented five increases within two years, a 400 per cent increase. Several studies indicate that restaurant owners are forced to raise menu prices as the Swiggy-Zomato duopoly imposes commission rates of up to 35 per cent, making online orders over 50 per cent more expensive than dining in.

The companies continue to face criticism for failing to improve labor conditions despite multiple price hikes for consumers.