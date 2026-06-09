Despite a strong Q4 FY26, corporate earnings may not sustain due to margin pressures and weak demand, says an Antique Stock Broking report. It warns of potential earnings downgrades for Nifty 50 companies amid rising prices and macro risks.

Strong corporate earnings in the fourth quarter of FY26 may not sustain in the coming quarters, as margin pressures and weakening demand could lead to earnings downgrades amid rising prices and macroeconomic uncertainties, according to a report by Antique Stock Broking.

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The report noted that Nifty 50 companies delivered robust performance during the quarter, with revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) rising 14 per cent, 11 per cent and 11 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Across the broader market, including financials, commodities and telecom sectors, revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew 14 per cent, 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Earnings Outlook and Downgrade Warnings

"Our coverage universe's 4QFY26 operating earnings (excluding financials) were ahead of our expectations by around 2 per cent, primarily driven by oil marketing companies. However, scope for earnings downgrades exists in the coming quarters," the report said.

However, Antique said the projected 17 per cent year-on-year growth in Nifty 50 earnings for FY27 appears optimistic and could result in an earnings downgrade of nearly 4 per cent in the coming quarters.

The brokerage attributed the risks to several macroeconomic challenges, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have pushed up crude oil and other commodity prices, as well as concerns over a potential deficiency in the south-west monsoon.

Economic and Sectoral Forecast

"Management commentary suggests that margins and volume demand may remain under pressure due to calibrated price hikes and prevailing macro uncertainty," the report said.

Macroeconomic Headwinds

On the macroeconomic front, Antique expects India's real GDP growth to moderate to 6.7 per cent in FY27 from 7.7 per cent in FY26.

"We expect India's real GDP growth to soften to 6.7 per cent YoY in FY27 from 7.7 per cent in FY26 amid multiple headwinds, including elevated energy and commodity prices, supply disruptions, possible deficiency in the south-west monsoon, weak global demand, and higher freight and insurance costs," the report added.

Sectoral Views and Nifty Target

Despite the near-term challenges, the brokerage remains constructive on financials, industrials, defence, real estate and pharmaceutical sectors, while maintaining a cautious view on consumer staples, IT services, consumer durables and consumer services.

Antique also revised its March 2027 target for the Nifty 50 index to 27,000 from the earlier target of 28,000, citing the likelihood of earnings downgrades in the coming quarters.

"Our Nifty 50 FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates stand at 1,251 and 1,435, respectively, and our March 2027 Nifty target has been revised lower to 27,000 based on 19 times FY28 EPS," the report said. (ANI)