On August 13, gold and silver prices remained high, continuing a strong upward trend. Pan-India, 24K gold was priced above Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams, while silver neared Rs 2.39 lakh per kg.

Gold and silver prices remained elevated on Thursday, August 13, with both precious metals recording strong gains over the past year. The latest bullion data showed 24K gold holding above Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams at the pan-India level, while silver remained close to Rs 2.39 lakh per kg.

According to data from Bullion.co.in, 24K gold was priced at Rs 1,55,100 per 10 grams around 6.10 am on August 13, while 22K gold stood at Rs 1,42,175 per 10 grams. Silver 999 fine was quoted at Rs 2,38,730 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling stood at Rs 2,20,825 per kg.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: August 13 City-Wise Price Table

City 24K Gold (Rs/10 gm) 22K Gold (Rs/10 gm) Silver 999 Fine (Rs/kg)

Mumbai Rs 1,54,820 Rs 1,41,918 Rs 2,38,300

Delhi Rs 1,54,550 Rs 1,41,671 Rs 2,37,890

Chennai Rs 1,55,270 Rs 1,42,331 Rs 2,38,990

Kolkata Rs 1,54,610 Rs 1,41,726 Rs 2,37,980

Bengaluru Rs 1,54,940 Rs 1,42,028 Rs 2,38,490

Hyderabad Rs 1,55,060 Rs 1,42,168 Rs 2,38,680

Gold has continued its strong upward run, with 24K prices gaining a little over 4% in the past week and rising more than 54% over the past year. Silver has also posted significant gains, with Silver 999 fine rising over 5.3% during the week and nearly 107% over the past year, according to the report.

Among the major cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold and silver prices, while Delhi reported the lowest rates on Thursday. Gold and silver prices can vary between cities due to local market factors and other charges. Jewellery buyers should also note that final retail prices may include making charges, GST and other applicable costs.

With gold and silver continuing to trade at historically high levels after substantial gains over the past year, buyers and investors are likely to keep a close watch on daily price movements. The rates are based on the latest available data for August 13 and may change during the day in line with bullion market trends.