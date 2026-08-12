Japan-based H2 Innovation Ltd is seeking deeper collaboration with Indian universities and the government to develop green hydrogen. It will sign an MoU with Anna University and meet ministry officials to promote R&D and bring its technology to India.

Japan-based H2 Innovation Ltd is looking to deepen collaboration with Indian universities and the government to develop green hydrogen and hydrogen power generation systems in the country, said Yosuke Mori, Director, H2 Innovation Ltd.

Mori said the company is planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Anna University on August 15 to promote research and development in green hydrogen, while it is also scheduled to meet officials from the Ministry of Industry on the same day. "We are looking forward to work with the government as well as universities more deeply now," Mori said, adding that several MoUs have already been signed between universities and H2 Innovation, with institutions showing interest in research and development related to green hydrogen.

Bringing Hydrogen Technology to India

Asked about the possibility of developing green hydrogen projects in India, Mori said discussions with the government were yet to begin but expressed optimism about the prospects, citing the Indian government's focus on the sector. "We have technology from Japan," he said, adding that H2 Innovation is looking to bring its hydrogen power generation systems to India.

Mori said deploying smaller hydrogen power generation systems could help Indian institutions and companies understand the complete hydrogen cycle, including production, storage and the use of fuel cells to generate electricity. Such systems could subsequently provide a platform for further research and technology development.

A Boost for India's Renewable Energy

He also highlighted the role hydrogen could play in complementing India's growing renewable energy capacity. According to Mori, solar and wind power generation can be unstable, creating a need for technologies such as batteries or hydrogen-based power generation systems to store energy and ensure more reliable power supply.

"Once they implement the small size of hydrogen power generation system, they can learn how we create hydrogen, store and use fuel cells to generate energy," he said.

Strengthening Japan-India Cooperation

Mori also pointed to Japan's experience with hydrogen mobility, including Toyota's Mirai hydrogen-powered car and hydrogen buses operating in Tokyo. He said Toyota is also working to promote hydrogen trucks and has begun research in the United States.

"Now is the time to bring hydrogen power generation system to India," Mori said, underlining the scope for greater Japan-India cooperation as the country seeks to expand its green hydrogen ecosystem. (ANI)