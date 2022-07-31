Still facing trip cancellation? Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

"Our new trip request screen makes it simpler for drivers to evaluate if a trip is worth their time and effort by displaying all the details—including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going—up front," Uber wrote in a blog post.

Getting turned down by Uber drivers each time you book a cab has grown tiresome? Uber, however, intends to implement a number of modifications that will cause drivers to reconsider cancelling their rides. In a blog post, Uber said that it is introducing a tool called upfront price that would inform drivers of their expected earnings and the destination of each journey.

"Our new trip request screen makes it simpler for drivers to evaluate if a trip is worth their time and effort by displaying all the details—including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going—up front," Uber wrote in a blog post. The new function, according to the business, would enable drivers to make better decisions. Trip cancellations will be reduced as a result. If the driver is aware of the cost and destination of the journey, he will not cancel it.

According to Uber, the function was tested in a number of places, and the drivers were pleased with the app's freedom of choice. Uber also launched a unique function for drivers earlier this month that would allow them to see where they are going before accepting the ride.

"Drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to view the trip destination before they decide to accept the journey," the firm stated. It further said, "This will promote transparency and reduce irritation for clients and drivers."

Additionally, Uber stated in the blog post that it would relaunch the Uber Pro programme in November in order to better recognise and reward drivers with Diamond status in a way that is unheard of in our sector—with an annual cash award!