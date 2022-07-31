Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Still facing trip cancellation? Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides

    "Our new trip request screen makes it simpler for drivers to evaluate if a trip is worth their time and effort by displaying all the details—including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going—up front," Uber wrote in a blog post.

    Still facing trip cancellation Uber to roll out updates to make it harder for drivers to cancel your rides gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 9:34 AM IST

    Getting turned down by Uber drivers each time you book a cab has grown tiresome? Uber, however, intends to implement a number of modifications that will cause drivers to reconsider cancelling their rides. In a blog post, Uber said that it is introducing a tool called upfront price that would inform drivers of their expected earnings and the destination of each journey.

    "Our new trip request screen makes it simpler for drivers to evaluate if a trip is worth their time and effort by displaying all the details—including exactly how much they'll earn and where they're going—up front," Uber wrote in a blog post. The new function, according to the business, would enable drivers to make better decisions. Trip cancellations will be reduced as a result. If the driver is aware of the cost and destination of the journey, he will not cancel it.

    Also Read | Tired of Uber cancelling your trip? Not anymore. Here's why

    According to Uber, the function was tested in a number of places, and the drivers were pleased with the app's freedom of choice. Uber also launched a unique function for drivers earlier this month that would allow them to see where they are going before accepting the ride.

    "Drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to view the trip destination before they decide to accept the journey," the firm stated. It further said, "This will promote transparency and reduce irritation for clients and drivers."

    Also Read | Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

    Additionally, Uber stated in the blog post that it would relaunch the Uber Pro programme in November in order to better recognise and reward drivers with Diamond status in a way that is unheard of in our sector—with an annual cash award!

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman - adt

    Who is Savitri Jindal, Asia's richest woman

    ITR filing: Deadline for Income Tax Return ends on July 30; know fines if you miss - adt

    ITR filing: Deadline for Income Tax Return ends on July 30; know fines if you miss

    Absolute rubbish Ola, Uber rubbish merger talks

    'Absolute rubbish...' Ola, Uber deny talks of merger

    India forex reserves have fallen by 1point15 billion dollar to 571point56 billion dollar

    India's forex reserves have fallen by another $1.15 billion

    Swiggy adopts permanent work from anywhere policy for employees gcw

    Swiggy adopts permanent work-from-anywhere policy for employees

    Recent Stories

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts RBA

    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

    Kiara Advani birthday net worth education personal life salary income car collection drb

    Kiara Advani Birthday: Know her net worth, education, salary, car collection and more

    Ek Villain Returns Day 2 Collection Box Officer Report Saturday drb

    Ek Villain Returns Day 2: Hit or flop? Find out how the film performed on Saturday

    Sexy video and pictures Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse drb

    Sexy video and pictures: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon