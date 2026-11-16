Jimmy Naval Tata, trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, advocates for listing Tata Sons to eliminate secrecy and restore original governance. He urges the RBI to enforce listing timelines, citing concerns over control within the Tata Trusts structure.

Jimmy Naval Tata Urges Listing of Tata Sons to Boost Transparency

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] November 16 (ANI): Jimmy Naval Tata, younger brother of late industrialist Ratan Tata and a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), has strongly favoured the listing of Tata Sons, describing it as critical to ending secrecy, ensuring statutory accountability and restoring the original governance structure of the Tata group. In a statement responding to queries from a senior trustee regarding the state of affairs at Tata Trusts and the controversies surrounding the organisation, Jimmy Naval Tata said that listing Tata Sons had become increasingly important in view of recent developments within the trusts. "These developments make the listing of Tata Sons, as mandated by the RBI, all the more critical," he said.

Emphasising the need for transparency and accountability, he said that a public listing would dismantle the culture of secrecy and necessitate changes to the Articles of Association to restore the separation between the welfare trusts and the commercial operations of Tata Sons. "Listing would dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability, and necessitate rewriting the onerous Articles of Association to restore the pre-1989 separation between business operations and welfare trusts," Jimmy Naval Tata stated. He also raised concerns over what he described as the increasing presence of family members of the current Tata Trusts Chairman in the trusts, alleging that this could lead to the concentration of control over Tata Sons. "What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention," he said.

Jimmy Naval Tata further argued that the original trusts were established for public welfare and that trustees were merely custodians of public assets, rather than owners of the trusts or their shareholdings. He also criticised changes made to the Articles of Association around 2013-14, alleging that the amendments had concentrated powers in the hands of the Tata Trusts Chairman and undermined collective decision-making. Calling for regulatory intervention, he urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that Tata Sons is listed within a strict timeframe and prevent any restructuring aimed at avoiding the listing requirement. "Consequently, the RBI should enforce strict timelines for listing without delay and ensure that breaking up the group is not permitted," he said. He also called upon the government and the Charity Commissioner to intervene to protect the original objectives of the trusts, which were established for the benefit of the people of India. The statement comes amid reported differences over governance, trustee appointments and the exercise of powers within Tata Trusts, which hold a significant stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group. Jimmy Naval Tata has largely stayed away from public life despite his role as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.