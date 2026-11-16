Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Neo views Nifty's recent consolidation as a healthy trend. He advises investors to treat market corrections as opportunities, highlighting strong corporate earnings and attractive valuations in key sectors.

Indian Equities Remain Attractive Despite Market Volatility

Indian equity markets remain attractive for medium-to-long-term investors, supported by strong corporate earnings and reasonable valuations, despite near-term volatility and macroeconomic concerns, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, in an interaction with ANI on Monday.

Commenting on the Nifty's consolidation around the 25,150–25,300 range, Chouhan said the recent pause in the market was a healthy development after a sustained rally. "No doubt that it has been consolidating for the last three or four days, but I can say it's a healthier formation for the market, and whenever we see such a type of uninterrupted rally, we see some consolidation, and again later the market starts resuming its previous trend," he said.

Earnings and Technical Outlook

Chouhan said corporate earnings in the second quarter were better than those reported in Q1 and Q4 of FY26, making current valuations attractive. The market is trading at around 18 times FY28 earnings estimates and 16 times FY29 estimates, he added. On the technical front, he identified 25,000 and 24,800 as key support levels for the Nifty.

Macroeconomic Concerns and Strategy

On the economic front, Chouhan said elevated inflation and the widening trade deficit remain near-term concerns. Despite these, he expects easing geopolitical tensions to provide relief. Regarding portfolio allocation, he suggested maintaining 70% in large-cap stocks, 20% in mid and small-caps, and 10% in bullion.