Union Minister Jitin Prasada said that incentives under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 have attracted global attention, with the country developing its entire semiconductor value chain and ecosystem, making the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' a reality.

The incentives being provided under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 have attracted the attention of the entire world towards India, with the country developing the entire semiconductor value chain and ecosystem in a short period, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Friday.

“Now, under ISM 2.0, the incentives being provided have attracted the attention of the entire world towards India. The model that has been prepared in India and the arrangements that have been made in such a short time are significant. The entire semiconductor value chain and ecosystem are developing here. The vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that we had envisaged is becoming a reality,” Prasada said The minister said this while talking with ANI on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026.

PM Modi's Vision and SEMICON India

He said SEMICON had matured over several years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a special interest in the semiconductor sector, adding that the contribution in line with his vision was visible in India’s emergence as a strong semiconductor industry. “Of course, SEMICON, which has matured over several years, is being held and the Hon’ble Prime Minister has a special interest in it. The contribution is, in line with his vision, today visible in India emerging strongly as a semiconductor industry,” he said.

Building on ISM 1.0 Foundation

Prasada said India had initiated work on packaging and fabrication under ISM 1.0 and was now building on that foundation through ISM 2.0. “Under ISM 1.0, we had started packaging and fabs. Now, under ISM 2.0, the incentives being provided have attracted the attention of the entire world towards India,” he said.

He said the model developed in India had enabled the semiconductor ecosystem and value chain to take shape within a relatively short period, while the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat was also becoming a reality.

Global Interest in India's Semiconductor Sector

Prasada further pointed to the participation of companies, experts, innovators and researchers from across the world in India’s semiconductor industry. “You can see that companies from across the world, big experts, innovators, researchers, our best, I can say, people in this semiconductor industry, are coming to India,” Prasada said.

He said the presence of global stakeholders demonstrated that the government’s schemes and its approach of taking the sector forward with foresight were visible. “This shows that the government’s schemes and the process of moving forward with foresight are visible,” he said.

Realizing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Prasada said the developments in the semiconductor sector reflected the efforts undertaken over the past few years and the foundation laid during that period. “The seed that the Prime Minister planted a few years ago, its fruits are being seen by the world today,” he said.

He said the participation of companies and leading professionals from around the world at SEMICON India reflected the growing development of the semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

The minister said the developments were in line with the broader objective of strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities and making the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality. (ANI)