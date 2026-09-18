Day 2 of SEMICON India 2026 witnessed 25 announcements and collaborations across the semiconductor value chain. Tata Electronics partnered for localising materials, while government initiatives aim to bolster logistics and power electronics.

Key Industry Collaborations Tata Electronics Forges Multiple Partnerships Among the key announcements, Tata Electronics entered into a series of partnerships aimed at developing the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The company collaborated with INOX Air Products to strengthen local availability of high-purity gases required for semiconductor manufacturing and with Sumitomo Chemical for localisation of high-purity wet chemicals and other advanced materials used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing. Tata Electronics also partnered with Kelington Engineering for gas distribution systems, high-purity piping and semiconductor process tool installation, along with training of local partners in specialised manufacturing skills. Its partnership with Japan's Enomoto will focus on advanced semiconductor packaging through joint research and development and localisation of lead-frame manufacturing. L&T's Strategic Alliances In another significant industry collaboration, Tata Electronics and L&T Semiconductor Technologies agreed to explore manufacturing of L&T's semiconductor products at Tata's fabrication and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facilities, beginning with consumer-grade camera modules. L&T Semiconductor Technologies also announced multiple product-development partnerships. It will work with Virtual Forest on power electronics solutions for air-conditioning and solar-powered systems, while its collaboration with Newen Systems will focus on silicon carbide power modules for renewable energy applications and artificial intelligence data centres. L&T Semiconductor Technologies and Fimer India will work on insulated gate bipolar transistors for renewable energy systems, while a partnership with Capital Power Systems will develop Internet of Things modules for smart meters, starting with an indigenous 4G communication module. Government and Supply Chain Initiatives The government also announced a collaboration involving the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Power and POWERGRID for indigenisation of silicon carbide power modules for high-voltage direct current transmission systems. The technology will be piloted at POWERGRID's 1,000 MW Pusauli project in Bihar.Supply-chain infrastructure was another area of focus. The India Semiconductor Mission signed an MoU with Nippon Express Holdings to strengthen semiconductor logistics, including warehousing, customs and other specialised requirements associated with the sector.Vaishnaw said semiconductor companies in India would need to compete globally on cost and quality, while also considering factors such as manufacturability, product life cycle and power consumption. Push for Indigenous Products The day also saw a push towards indigenous semiconductor products. India's first indigenous System-on-Module, IndieSemiC's ISC VegaSOM, was launched at the event. The product integrates C-DAC's Vega-Thejas32 processor with IndieSemiC's LoRa radio-frequency module and has been developed under C-DAC's Industry Support Centre initiative.In semiconductor assembly and testing, Kaynes Semicon partnered with IndieSemiC for qualification, assembly and testing of advanced packages and development of customised system-in-package products. Kaynes Semicon, Microchip Technology and GridCrest Technologies also announced a collaboration to explore an end-to-end India-based pathway for energy-metering system-on-chips. Focus on Workforce Development and Skilling Several announcements focused on building a larger pool of skilled semiconductor professionals. SEMI and the India Deep Tech Alliance announced plans to develop the India Semiconductor Academy, an industry-led national skilling platform with partners including Cadence, CG Semi, Dixon Technologies, Micron Technology, Synopsys, 3D Glass Solutions, UC San Diego and IIT Kanpur.NIELIT entered into separate collaborations with Siemens EDA, Tata Electronics, Singapore Polytechnic International, Semiconductor Laboratory, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association and SEMI University for semiconductor design education, workforce development, training and certification. NIELIT and SCL also launched an indigenous 0.8-micron open-source Process Design Kit on the NIELIT eChipHub platform, aimed at improving access to chip-design tools for students and innovators.The India Deep Tech Alliance, meanwhile, reported investments of USD 263 million across 56 Indian deep-tech companies. India's Growing Role in Global Semiconductor Design Industry participants also highlighted India's growing role in semiconductor design and development. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said India's semiconductor ecosystem was evolving steadily, supported by policy initiatives, technological development and a stronger focus on innovation and talent. “India's semiconductor ecosystem has been evolving steadily, supported by policy initiatives, technological advancements and a growing focus on innovation and talent development. The country already contributes nearly 20% of the global talent pool for fabless chip design, providing a strong foundation for advancing its capabilities in semiconductor technology,” Jain said on the sidelines of the event. He said the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 could further deepen capabilities in chip design, research and development, intellectual property and talent. Sustainability and Event Scope Sustainability also featured in the discussions during the second day, with Vaishnaw highlighting extensive water recycling in semiconductor fabrication facilities and closed-loop cooling systems in data centres as the two industries expand.SEMICON India 2026, being held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, will continue till September 19. The event has more than 600 participating companies, including around 300 international exhibitors, and is expected to attract about 50,000 visitors from 52 countries. Nearly 12,000 people visited the event on the first day, most of them industry participants. The exhibition also includes six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 state booths, a startup pavilion, innovation showcase, student hackathon and workforce development pavilion. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The second day of SEMICON India 2026 saw 25 announcements and collaborations across semiconductor manufacturing, materials, logistics, chip design, advanced packaging, power electronics and workforce development, as Indian and global companies expanded partnerships across the semiconductor value chain.The announcements ranged from localisation of high-purity gases and chemicals for chip manufacturing to development of power electronics, semiconductor logistics, indigenous chip-design tools and industry-led skilling programmes. “Day 2 of SEMICON India 2026 witnessed 25 key announcements and collaborations covering various segments of the semiconductor value chain, including semiconductor manufacturing, materials, logistics, chip design, advanced packaging, power electronics and workforce development,” the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing the media during the event, said participation increased further on the second day, with strong business-to-business engagement and several agreements being concluded during business meetings. Country-level participation also remained strong. More than 30 companies each were participating through the Japan and Singapore pavilions, while companies from South Korea and European countries including Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden were also present.Among the key announcements, Tata Electronics entered into a series of partnerships aimed at developing the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The company collaborated with INOX Air Products to strengthen local availability of high-purity gases required for semiconductor manufacturing and with Sumitomo Chemical for localisation of high-purity wet chemicals and other advanced materials used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing. Tata Electronics also partnered with Kelington Engineering for gas distribution systems, high-purity piping and semiconductor process tool installation, along with training of local partners in specialised manufacturing skills. Its partnership with Japan's Enomoto will focus on advanced semiconductor packaging through joint research and development and localisation of lead-frame manufacturing.In another significant industry collaboration, Tata Electronics and L&T Semiconductor Technologies agreed to explore manufacturing of L&T's semiconductor products at Tata's fabrication and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facilities, beginning with consumer-grade camera modules. L&T Semiconductor Technologies also announced multiple product-development partnerships. It will work with Virtual Forest on power electronics solutions for air-conditioning and solar-powered systems, while its collaboration with Newen Systems will focus on silicon carbide power modules for renewable energy applications and artificial intelligence data centres. L&T Semiconductor Technologies and Fimer India will work on insulated gate bipolar transistors for renewable energy systems, while a partnership with Capital Power Systems will develop Internet of Things modules for smart meters, starting with an indigenous 4G communication module.The government also announced a collaboration involving the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Power and POWERGRID for indigenisation of silicon carbide power modules for high-voltage direct current transmission systems. The technology will be piloted at POWERGRID's 1,000 MW Pusauli project in Bihar.Supply-chain infrastructure was another area of focus. The India Semiconductor Mission signed an MoU with Nippon Express Holdings to strengthen semiconductor logistics, including warehousing, customs and other specialised requirements associated with the sector.Vaishnaw said semiconductor companies in India would need to compete globally on cost and quality, while also considering factors such as manufacturability, product life cycle and power consumption.The day also saw a push towards indigenous semiconductor products. India's first indigenous System-on-Module, IndieSemiC's ISC VegaSOM, was launched at the event. The product integrates C-DAC's Vega-Thejas32 processor with IndieSemiC's LoRa radio-frequency module and has been developed under C-DAC's Industry Support Centre initiative.In semiconductor assembly and testing, Kaynes Semicon partnered with IndieSemiC for qualification, assembly and testing of advanced packages and development of customised system-in-package products. Kaynes Semicon, Microchip Technology and GridCrest Technologies also announced a collaboration to explore an end-to-end India-based pathway for energy-metering system-on-chips.Several announcements focused on building a larger pool of skilled semiconductor professionals. SEMI and the India Deep Tech Alliance announced plans to develop the India Semiconductor Academy, an industry-led national skilling platform with partners including Cadence, CG Semi, Dixon Technologies, Micron Technology, Synopsys, 3D Glass Solutions, UC San Diego and IIT Kanpur.NIELIT entered into separate collaborations with Siemens EDA, Tata Electronics, Singapore Polytechnic International, Semiconductor Laboratory, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association and SEMI University for semiconductor design education, workforce development, training and certification. NIELIT and SCL also launched an indigenous 0.8-micron open-source Process Design Kit on the NIELIT eChipHub platform, aimed at improving access to chip-design tools for students and innovators.The India Deep Tech Alliance, meanwhile, reported investments of USD 263 million across 56 Indian deep-tech companies.Industry participants also highlighted India's growing role in semiconductor design and development. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said India's semiconductor ecosystem was evolving steadily, supported by policy initiatives, technological development and a stronger focus on innovation and talent. “India's semiconductor ecosystem has been evolving steadily, supported by policy initiatives, technological advancements and a growing focus on innovation and talent development. The country already contributes nearly 20% of the global talent pool for fabless chip design, providing a strong foundation for advancing its capabilities in semiconductor technology,” Jain said on the sidelines of the event. He said the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 could further deepen capabilities in chip design, research and development, intellectual property and talent.Sustainability also featured in the discussions during the second day, with Vaishnaw highlighting extensive water recycling in semiconductor fabrication facilities and closed-loop cooling systems in data centres as the two industries expand.SEMICON India 2026, being held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, will continue till September 19. The event has more than 600 participating companies, including around 300 international exhibitors, and is expected to attract about 50,000 visitors from 52 countries. Nearly 12,000 people visited the event on the first day, most of them industry participants. The exhibition also includes six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 state booths, a startup pavilion, innovation showcase, student hackathon and workforce development pavilion. (ANI)