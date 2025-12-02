Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met ministers from 8 nations in New Delhi, reaffirming India's commitment to global tax transparency. The meeting focused on curbing offshore tax evasion ahead of the 18th Global Forum Plenary.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met senior Finance and Economic Ministers from Andorra, Montenegro, Hungary, Kuwait, Cayman Islands, Slovak Republic, Panama and Zimbabwe in New Delhi on Tuesday, reaffirming India's commitment to stronger global cooperation in tax transparency and exchange of financial information.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman today met senior Finance and Economic Ministers from Andorra, Montenegro, Hungary, Kuwait, Cayman Islands, Slovak Republic, Panama and Zimbabwe," the ministry noted on X.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, on the sidelines of the 18th Global Forum Plenary and Associated Meetings, being held in New Delhi from December 2 to 5, 2025. The gathering marks India's role as the host of the 18th Plenary of the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes.

Focus on Global Cooperation

The Ministry said on X that the discussion focused on strengthening global cooperation to curb offshore tax evasion and promote fair tax practices among nations. It added that "The meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening global cooperation on tax transparency, exchange of financial information, and joint efforts to combat offshore tax evasion."

About the Global Forum Plenary

The Global Forum Plenary is one of the largest international platforms where member countries work together to improve tax transparency systems and ensure accountability for the movement of financial information across borders. The event brings together policymakers and financial experts to set and implement standards for transparent tax governance.

India's Role as Host

"As the host of this pivotal event, India stands firm in its dedication to championing shared trust and international tax transparency governance through active multilateral collaboration. India's hosting of this Plenary underscores a strong national commitment to #InclusiveGrowth, financial integrity and global cooperation, reinforcing trust in international tax governance and supporting efforts to mobilise domestic resources fairly," the ministry said on X. (ANI)