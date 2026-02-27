Jio Financial Services has transformed its JioFinance app into an AI-powered marketplace. It offers personalized financial products like loans and insurance, using a dynamic interface and natural language processing for a user-specific experience.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has transitioned its JioFinance app into an Al-powered intelligent marketplace designed to offer personalized financial services to users.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The JioFinance app now becomes an intelligent marketplace, bringing you a diverse range of off erings, including personal loans, home loans, loan against securities, fixed deposits, mutual funds, digital gold, insurance, investment advisory and much much more. You name it and we have it," announced Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO of JFSL.

A Shift to Hyper-Personalization

Speaking at the News18 India Rising Summit 2026, Sethia noted that the financial services sector is evolving beyond a "one-size-fits-all" approach. He explained that the platform's homepage dynamically changes based on individual behavior, ensuring no two users see the same interface. The app employs a natural language interface, allowing users to secure services like car insurance by typing queries into a chat bar rather than navigating multiple screens.

"Your home screen is a reflection of your specific needs, anchored by a unique intelligent assistant that guides you through every financial milestone of your life. What you ask of your JioFinance app is what you will see on your homepage. That could be mutual funds for some, home loans for others, and so on. JioFinance meets you exactly where you are in your life journey - and this changes dynamically based on your behaviour - just like your OTT or ecommerce app," Sethia said.

Under the Hood: AI-Powered Decision Making

The system is supported by a backend architecture consisting of 15 AI agents and approximately 70 decision-making engines. These components compute thousands of variables to provide specific financial outcomes, such as matching frequent flyers with credit cards that maximize reward points.

"Unlike static platforms that just list products, one query from you on the JioFinance app triggers a massive digital symphony. Within seconds, a growing ecosystem of 15 AI agents and around 70 decision-making engines spring into action--computing thousands of variables, to deliver the single best outcome for your life," he noted.

A User-First Marketplace

Sethia emphasized that the marketplace operates in the user's best interest, offering both in-house products and those from partner brands. "You can choose our product or someone else's. Whatever works for you. No questions asked," he remarked, adding that recommendations are based on objective data rather than commercial considerations.

Unified Financial View and Rewards

Central to the new experience is a secure command center that provides a unified, real-time view of a user's total net worth across external bank accounts and mutual funds.

JFSL also introduced JioPoints, a rewards program that allows users to redeem points for dining, travel, and shopping. "We introduce JioPoints. With JioPoints, we've built a rewards experience that understands what you love and enables you to redeem points against an exciting catalogue of rewards - across dining, shopping, travel, movies or just prepaid cards that can be used on popular ecommerce platforms for whatever you wish to buy. With JioPoints, the power is in your hands. Our role is to be a quiet layer of intelligence working in the background unobtrusively," Sethia said.

What's Next: Future Features and Early Access

Looking ahead, JFSL plans to roll out additional features over the next two months. These include a proprietary financial fitness score to assess wealth creation and tax compliance, and the ability for the app to execute recurring payments and investments on behalf of the user. Sethia also announced an exclusive membership program aimed at passing cost savings from their digital-direct model back to members.

To refine these features, JFSL is opening an early access program for a limited group of users, referred to as "Finsiders," to provide feedback on the platform.

Sethia described this shift as the "democratization of financial intelligence" for the Indian population. (ANI)