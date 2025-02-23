'Signs of recovery': BNP Paribas Report brings optimism for Indian economy

The improvement is attributed to a stronger agriculture sector, even though growth remains moderate. Food inflation, which has been persistently high throughout CY24, showed signs of moderation by the fourth quarter of the year, offering some relief.

Signs of recovery': BNP Paribas Report brings optimism for Indian economy AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

The challenging time which persisted due to the contraction of the economic growth seems to be over, as new orders, agriculture exports, rural wages, Index of Industrial Production (IIP), steel production, auto sales and tax collections have picked up after a weak third-quarter calendar year 2024 according to a report by BNP Paribas. The report added that tax collections also improved after a weaker third quarter, suggesting a gradual recovery despite persistent challenges.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), India's GDP growth is projected at 6.4 per cent for Financial Year (FY) 2025, with a more robust 6.7 per cent growth expected in the second half of the fiscal year.

The improvement is attributed to a stronger agriculture sector, even though growth remains moderate. Food inflation, which has been persistently high throughout CY24, showed signs of moderation by the fourth quarter of the year, offering some relief

Highlighting the fiscal consolidation efforts, the report said that it remains a focus for the government as it is stabilising its capital expenditure (capex) allocations after a sharp increase.

For FY26, the government has targeted a 7.4 per cent increase in capex, signaling a commitment to investment in infrastructure while continuing to reduce subsidy allocations.

The fiscal deficit is expected to decline to 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26, a slight improvement compared to earlier projections. The report also highlighted focus of Union Budget FY25-26 on stimulating consumption.

It adds that the government's decision to increase the income threshold and relax tax slabs for those under the new tax regime (NTR) is set to boost disposable incomes, particularly for high-income households.

Around 30 million salaried individuals are expected to benefit from this tax bonanza, with the maximum relief amounting to Rs 110,000 per annum (USD 1,300). According to the report, this tax relief is expected to support discretionary consumption across various sectors, including durables, automobiles, asset management, healthcare, travel, and jewelry--sectors poised to benefit from the growing affluent middle class in India.

The increased disposable income should also improve retail asset quality, particularly in unsecured loans, the report added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report AJR

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

Recent Stories

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students AJR

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today NTI

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in AJR

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE NTI

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon