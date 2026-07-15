Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday, with Sensex rising 130 points to 77,185.43 and Nifty closing at 24,078.50. Gains were led by banking, oil & gas stocks. Nifty Cement was the top gainer, while Nifty Metal was the top loser.

The Indian stock market lost early gains and ended marginally higher on Wednessday led by banking, oil & gas and consumer durable stocks, with Sensex rising over 130 points and Nifty closing above 24,050 level amid mixed global cues.

Nifty closed higher at 24,078.50, up 26.45 points or 0.11 per cent, while Sensex ended at 77,185.43, up 130.49 points or 0.17 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Cement emerged as a top gainer, inching over a per cent while most of the sectors traded in the green. Among losers, Nifty Metal was the top drag, sliding 1.11 per cent. Broad market indices traded in the positive zone.

Top Gainers and Losers

On BSE, UltraTech Cement, Eternal, SBI, IndiGo, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Reliance, ITC, BEL, ICICI Bank, among others, were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Power Grid, Tata Steel, LT, Kotak Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever among others were the top drags.

Commodity Market Update

Brent crude was trading at USD 85.30 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at USD 80.05 per barrel at the time of reporting. At the same time, the yellow metal was trading at USD 4,027.69 per ounce.

Gold prices eased on Wednesday after surging more than 2 per cent in the previous session, as higher oil prices stoked inflation concerns and clouded the outlook for U.S. interest rates, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to USD 4,028.13 an ounce by 0614 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery declined 0.9 per cent to USD 4,033.90.

Market Analyst's View

Market analyst Vipin Dixena noted, "Banking, oil & gas and consumer durable stocks helped the Nifty to recover from intraday low and close in the positive."

"Nifty closed nearly flat to mildly positive/negative around the 24,000 zone today, as the index remained range-bound and faced resistance near the 24,130-24,150 band. The index is trading below the 50-day EMA, while RSI suggest momentum is still weak, keeping the near-term trend cautious," Dixena said. (ANI)