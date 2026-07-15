A TeamLease RegTech report finds Indian companies face regulatory action because existing audit mechanisms fail to assess compliance with all legal obligations, creating a major governance gap and exposing firms to significant operational and reputational risks.

Despite significant investments in statutory, internal and operational audits, Indian companies continue to face regulatory action because existing audit mechanisms fail to independently assess compliance with the full spectrum of legal obligations, according to a report released by TeamLease RegTech.

The report argues that the absence of independent compliance audits has emerged as one of the biggest governance gaps for Indian enterprises, exposing them to regulatory, operational and reputational risks.

Vast and Complex Regulatory Landscape

According to the report, businesses in India operate under more than 1,530 Acts and Rules, with over 69,000 statutory compliance obligations spanning licences, filings, inspections, disclosures and operational requirements. Enterprises also need to manage over 6,600 statutory filings while tracking nearly 13,000 regulatory updates issued annually across about 3,750 government websites.

The study noted that regulatory exposure extends beyond financial penalties, with more than 26,000 statutory provisions carrying imprisonment clauses for directors, key managerial personnel and designated officers. Nearly 80 per cent of these provisions are embedded in state laws, while 68 per cent fall under labour legislation.

Operational Weaknesses and Compliance Gaps

The report said compliance risks are increasingly operational rather than administrative. Based on compliance audit observations, nearly 70 per cent of compliance risks arise from event-based, licence-related and operational obligations, while periodic filing-related compliances account for only around 30 per cent of the overall risk.

It also found that compliance performance varies across operational units. Manufacturing plants recorded compliance levels of around 79 per cent, while warehouses reported compliance levels of only 61 per cent, highlighting weaker compliance controls at operational locations.

Contractor Compliance: A Major Blind Spot

The report further highlighted contractor ecosystems as a major blind spot. Contractors often account for 40 to 70 per cent of the workforce in industrial establishments, but compliance relating to provident fund (PF), Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), wages and statutory documentation remains inadequately monitored despite principal employers retaining legal liability.

Redefining Audits: Compliance vs. Financial Assurance

Explaining the distinction between financial and compliance assurance, the whitepaper stated, "A statutory audit confirms whether the books are in order. An internal audit examines business processes and operational controls. An ISO audit assesses adherence to quality standards. What none of them does is answer a more fundamental question: is the organisation actually compliant with the laws that apply to it?"

Commenting on the findings, Rishi Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of TeamLease RegTech, said, "There is a fundamental confusion in Indian enterprises between statutory audits, internal audits, and compliance audits. A statutory audit tells you whether your books are in order. A compliance audit tells you whether your compliance is in order, whether you are actually meeting the regulatory obligations that apply to you." He added that regulations evolve continuously, but organisations often fail to update compliance frameworks until regulators initiate inspections or enforcement actions, resulting in penalties, show-cause notices and reputational damage.

Recommendations for Better Governance

The report recommends three measures for organisations: commissioning an independent baseline compliance audit covering applicability, evidence and on-ground conditions; separating compliance monitoring from compliance assurance through an independent function; and elevating compliance oversight to the board level with quarterly reporting to audit committees backed by independently validated evidence. (ANI)