Indian equity benchmarks commenced the trading week on a downward trajectory on Monday, as global risk appetite faded following new international trade threats. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 both opened in the red, with market participants reacting to what analysts described as "Tariff Tantrums" impacting sentiment across global markets.

The indices showed a synchronised decline in early trade as investors grappled with a lack of domestic catalysts. At 9:17 a.m., the BSE Sensex was recorded at 83,218.00, representing a decline of 352.35 points or 0.42 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty 50 stood at 25,585.20, down by 109.15 points or 0.42 per cent. The weak start was signalled earlier in the day when market futures were observed to be down by nearly 150 points prior to the start of the session.

Expert Cites Global Risks, Lack of Triggers

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga stated that the current market environment is characterised by poor global risk sentiment and a lack of strong positive triggers. According to Bagga, the primary driver for the current market volatility is the emergence of significant trade-related friction. "Indian markets are pointing to a weak start with the Tariff Tantrums impacting global risk appetite," Bagga said.

FPI Outflows and Mixed Earnings

He further observed that the selling by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) has continued into 2026, adding pressure to the domestic equity space, while corporate earnings reports for the quarter have remained mixed.

'Tariff Tantrums' Take Centrestage

The global focus has shifted toward the United States, where President Donald Trump has issued threats to impose punitive tariffs on eight European nations.

"Tariff Tantrums are centrestage as President Trump has threatened 8 European countries with 10% punitive tariffs from Feb 1st, which rise to 25% from June 1st. This is for these countries opposing the American plan to take over Greenland. These threats represent a weaponisation of tariffs against friendly nations for taking over the territory of a treaty-linked ally. Precious metals and safe havens are up while stocks are down," Bagga said.

Weak Chinese Data Hits Asian Markets

He noted that "a weak Chinese Q4 GDP growth number is hurting Asian markets this morning".

Market Lacks Clear Direction

Bagga highlighted that the combination of these international factors and domestic headwinds has left the market without a clear direction.

"With earnings mixed so far, markets are lacking a strong catalyst," Bagga said, adding that the overall global risk sentiment remains poor as the week begins.

