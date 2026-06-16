SEMICON India 2026 is set for Sep 17-19, organized by the India Semiconductor Mission. Centered on 'Building Trusted and Resilient Semiconductor Ecosystems,' it aims to bolster India's position in the global chip value chain with a large exhibition.

SEMICON India 2026 will be held over three days from 17-19 September 2026. The India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics & IT, is organizing it with SEMI and industry associations. The event will center on "Building Trusted and Resilient Semiconductor Ecosystems." The goal is to strengthen India's role as a reliable partner in the global chip value chain.

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Key Highlights for SEMICON India 2026

The main conference will run all three days. A comprehensive exhibition will cover around 18,000 sqm of space. A dedicated 360 sqm workforce development area is included. Country pavilions from Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Sweden will showcase global tech. Hackathons and other innovation programs are also planned.

Participation is expected from over 300 Indian companies and 100+ international companies. Over 9 states will have representation.

Building on the Success of SEMICON India 2025

The 2026 edition is aimed at building directly on SEMICON India 2025's momentum. The 2025 post-show report showed the event set new benchmarks. It drew 35,000+ registrations and 21,000+ visitors from across the globe. The exhibition hall was fully packed. It featured 1,275+ booths across 27,060 sqm. 350+ exhibitors from 18 countries displayed state-of-the-art technologies and solutions.

Strong engagement came from academia, startups and industry. That underscored India's emerging stature as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and talent.

State participation was broad last year. Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka took part. That footprint highlighted how the semiconductor push is moving beyond a few metros.

New Focus Areas for 2026

For 2026, the focus will shift from scale to resilience. The "trusted and resilient" theme reflects global supply chain concerns.

Bridging the Talent Gap

Workforce development gets dedicated space this year. That signals intent to bridge the talent gap.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Country pavilions will bring in partners from Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Sweden. These countries are key to equipment, materials and design.

India's Flagship Chip Event

With 3 days, 18,000 sqm exhibition, 6 country pavilions and 400+ companies expected, SEMICON India 2026 is positioned as India's flagship chip event.

The 17-19 September dates give the industry a clear calendar marker. The event aims to turn last year's interest into deeper collaboration, capacity building and manufacturing commitments.