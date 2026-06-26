Air India may restore flight schedules cut due to geopolitical tensions, thanks to a more stable West Asia. The airline also reports positive feedback on retrofitted planes, fleet expansion, and record on-time performance for June.

Air India is considering the potential restoration of flight schedules that were previously reduced due to geopolitical tensions, provided that the current stability in West Asia persists. According to airline sources, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson communicated to employees that the easing of the conflict has created a more stable operating environment, which in turn has increased available airspace and led to a significant moderation in fuel prices.

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As per the sources, the Air India CEO noted that while there is no guarantee that the situation will not escalate again, the airline may be able to reverse recent schedule cuts if the current trend continues. He expressed a collective hope among the staff that these improvements would materialise in the near future, according to the airline sources.

Positive Feedback on Retrofitted Fleet

In addition to flight operations, the airline reported positive developments regarding its fleet and service quality. The sources said that Wilson highlighted that customer feedback for the airline's retrofitted Boeing 787 fleet has been highly positive. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the two retrofitted aircraft currently in operation has seen a significant improvement, rising from -31 to +43. Scores regarding cabin comfort, ambience, in-flight entertainment, and meal quality have improved from approximately 2.7 out of 5 to 4.1. According to the sources, Wilson stated that this feedback validates that the airline's new physical product is now matching the quality of its staff and service.

Fleet Expansion Continues

Regarding fleet expansion, the airline is continuing its upgrade efforts, with one Boeing 787-8 aircraft currently en route to California for retrofitting. Furthermore, approximately eight new or retrofitted widebody aircraft are anticipated to join the service this year, with a new Boeing 787-9 expected to arrive in India this weekend.

Record-Breaking Operational Performance

Finally, the airline reported record-breaking operational performance for the month of June. Wilson pointed out that the overall on-time performance (OTP) reached 86 per cent, while domestic OTP hit a record 90 per cent. (ANI)