Union Minister Jitendra Singh says AI, nuclear, space, and Quantum technologies will shape future growth. He highlights India's rapid progress, noting the National Quantum Mission has already achieved over half its goals ahead of schedule.

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, has said that AI, nuclear, space and Quantum technologies will determine the contours of future growth and global competitiveness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Rise in Frontier Technologies

He said India is rapidly emerging as a major force in frontier technologies, with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) already achieving more than half of its targeted outcomes within three years of its launch in 2023, according to a Science and Technology Ministry release.

The Minister made the remarks during a Media Conclave organised by a news channel. He said that India today stands at a stage where it is progressing alongside leading nations in several critical technology domains and is steadily building capabilities that will define the next era of economic growth, national security and global competitiveness.

The Minister said that space, nuclear and Quantum Technologies will play a decisive role in shaping the future world order, influencing not only economic advancement but also strategic strength and geopolitical positioning. "Countries that fall behind in these technologies risk falling behind in both development and security," he said.

National Quantum Mission Achieves Key Milestones

Referring to the National Quantum Mission, Jitendra Singh said several key milestones have been achieved ahead of schedule. He said substantial progress has already been made in quantum-secure communication, an area with significant applications in defence, strategic communications, cyber security and protection of sensitive information.

The Minister said the pace of progress achieved under the Mission demonstrates India's growing scientific capabilities and its commitment to becoming a global leader in emerging technologies. He added that India is making rapid advances across the quantum ecosystem, including quantum communication, quantum computing and related research areas.

The Growing Influence of AI

Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister for Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said AI is becoming an essential tool across every sector and will increasingly influence governance, industry, education, healthcare, research and public service delivery. He said India is simultaneously strengthening the supporting ecosystem through investments in digital infrastructure, computing capacity, data resources and reliable energy systems. (ANI)