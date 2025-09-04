India's semiconductor sector is rapidly advancing with 13 key developments at Semicon India 2025. Tata Electronics partnered with Merck for fab support and C-DAC for design ecosystem growth.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that India's semiconductor journey is moving ahead with "speed and scale", as he highlighted 13 major announcements made at Semicon India 2025. The Minister said that the new collaborations and product launches mark a strong step toward building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

One of the key announcements was the MoU between Tata Electronics and Merck, under which Merck will support Tata's Fab at Dholera, Gujarat, with materials, infrastructure, and supply chain solutions. The focus of this partnership will be on safety, talent development, standards, and self-reliance.

Tata Electronics also signed an MoU with C-DAC to strengthen India's design and IP ecosystem, with support for startups, MSMEs, and academia under ChipIN, DLI Scheme, and the Chips-to-Startup initiative.

Kaynes Semicon entered into multiple collaborations. With SPARSH-IQ Solutions, 3rdiTech, Focally, and SenseSemi Technologies, it announced the development of India's first fully indigenous automotive and industrial AI vision solution.

The project will design, build, and validate camera modules entirely in India, reducing import dependence and creating more domestic intellectual property.

Kaynes also tied up with Infineon to launch India's first "Made in India" Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Microphone for wireless earbuds and wearables.

The company will also package Infineon's power wafers in India, supporting renewable energy, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors.

L&T Semicon signed MoUs with leading institutes. With IIT Gandhinagar and C-DAC, it will work on the development of a Make-in-India Secure Chip with a Smart Operating System for applications like e-passports, national IDs, and cryptographic products.

Another MoU with IISc Bangalore will establish India's first National Innovation Hub for semiconductors and quantum technology, combining advanced research, fabrication, and industrial expertise.

Other announcements included Indiesemic, a Gujarat-based startup co-led by women, which launched an IoT Evolution Board powered by C-DAC's indigenous VEGA processor. Its applications will span smart cities, industrial automation, health-tech, defence, and drones.

On the skilling front, NIELIT signed an MoU with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) to strengthen industry-academia linkages through joint lectures, hackathons, trainer programs, and innovation challenges. Similarly, ISM partnered with the New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) to design and deliver specialized programs in semiconductor manufacturing, automation, and AI with industry placements.

ISM also signed another MoU with Arizona State University for joint research, innovation, and workforce development.

C-DAC was also in focus with its collaboration with Synopsys and IIT-M Pravartak to give startups and MSMEs access to Synopsys IPs via the ChipIN Centre, enabling faster design and quicker time-to-market. Under the DLI Scheme, C-DAC will provide design infrastructure support, including access to global IP cores, EDA tools, and post-silicon validation services.

A key financial development was the launch of the India Deep-Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) with a commitment of USD 1 billion. The alliance aims to mobilize private capital and expertise for deep-tech companies and startups.

Vaishnaw said these 13 announcements reflect India's determination to emerge as a strong player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.