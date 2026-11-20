SEBI proposes capping the tenure of managing directors at market infrastructure institutions to 12 years cumulative across sectors, aiming to prevent concentrated power and improve institutional governance oversight within the financial ecosystem.

SEBI Proposes New 12-Year Tenure Limit for Market Infrastructure MDs

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday proposed capping the total time a person can serve as managing director (MD) across stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories at 12 years, while cutting the limit at any one institution to eight years from 10.

“The total period as MD across the MIIs shall not exceed 12 years,” SEBI said in its consultation paper on strengthening the governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). The regulator proposed a maximum of five years per term, with up to two terms at a single institution and three across institutions, subject to the overall tenure limits. The current framework allows an MD to serve up to 10 years at one institution and then take up the same role at another, with no cumulative limit across institutions. SEBI said long tenures can concentrate decision-making and weaken oversight in institutions that enforce rules for their members and participants.

“As MIIs are interconnected through clearing, settlement, depository and market-data linkages, an individual who heads several of them in succession may carry a disproportionate influence over the whole ecosystem,” the regulator said. Under the proposed transition, MDs in office when the amendments take effect would face a higher cumulative cap of 15 years. Sitting MDs, executive directors and public interest directors would be allowed to complete their ongoing terms under the terms of their appointment. The paper also proposed capping service as an executive director at eight years in one institution and 16 years across institutions. Combined service as executive director and MD would be limited to 12 years in one institution and 20 years across institutions. SEBI proposed lowering the maximum age for appointment as a public interest director to 70 from 75 and reducing the limit across institutions to two three-year terms from three. It also proposed extending restrictions on simultaneous board seats to associate entities and limiting each public interest director to four statutory committees at an institution. SEBI has invited public comments on the proposals until December 11, 2026. (ANI)