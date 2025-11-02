Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched Rs 233 crore development projects in Meghalaya, including the Integrated Sohra Circuit. The initiatives aim to transform the Northeast into a 'land-linked powerhouse' by boosting tourism and infra.

The decade that just, past has marked a period of transformation for the northeastern states, turning it from a "landlocked" region into a "land-linked powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Integrated Sohra Circuit Development under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme and launched multiple Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) projects worth Rs 233 crore in Meghalaya.

The Union Minister emphasised that over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been allocated to the region through the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support policy, promoting connectivity, enterprise, and empowerment across various sectors. Meghalaya, he said, has been one of the foremost beneficiaries of this renewed focus, achieving 12-16 per cent growth in the post-COVID years through targeted investments in infrastructure, air connectivity, and tourism.

Key Infrastructure and Connectivity Projects

Minister Scindia highlighted landmark projects, such as the 166.8 km Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway (Rs 22,864 crore) and the expansion of Umroi Airport near Shillong city, which will accommodate larger aircraft, enabling a sharp rise in annual flight operations. The New Shillong City project, he added, will emerge as a "smart-green township" and a knowledge hub for the northeast region.

Minister Scindia described Meghalaya as "a heaven on earth, the abode of clouds and cascading waterfalls, where every breeze carries the fragrance of dignity, faith, and the freedom of progress," and reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to advancing responsible, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism across the region.

Integrated Sohra Circuit: A Tourism Overhaul

The Integrated Sohra Circuit, conceptualised jointly by the Ministry of DoNER and the Government of Meghalaya, represents one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in the northeast region. With total investments exceeding Rs 650 crore, including Rs 221 crore under DoNER, the project aims to transform Sohra into a multi-day experiential tourism destination rooted in sustainability and local livelihoods.

Sohra Circuit: Supporting Projects and Cultural Hubs

The Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan, being developed at an investment of Rs 115 crore, will serve as the cultural nucleus of the circuit, showcasing Meghalaya's diverse tribal heritage through amphitheatres, rain experience parks, art galleries, and craft pavilions. Supporting projects include the Nohkalikai Falls precinct (Rs 26 crore), Mawsmai Eco Park (Rs 29 crore), the Seven Sisters Falls Viewpoint, Shella Riverside Development, and Wahkaliar Canyon, which features adventure tourism attractions such as hot-air balloon rides. Collectively, these projects are expected to increase tourist spending sixfold, while generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Enhancing Regional Mobility and Trade

Alongside the tourism circuit, several critical infrastructure projects were inaugurated to enhance regional mobility and trade. These include: Pynursla-Latangriwan-Mawlynnong Road (Rs 29.97 crore), which provides all-weather access to Asia's cleanest village, boosting cross-border tourism and local trade. Mawshynrut-Hahim (Athiabari) Road (Rs 99.76 crore) -- upgraded to intermediate lane standards, strengthening agricultural connectivity in western Meghalaya. Foundation Stone for a major bridge over the Umngot River on the Jongksha-Wahiajer Road (Rs 21.86 crore) -- linking East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills for better movement of people and goods.

Minister Scindia also highlighted that the Umroi Airport runway extension and the new Shillong Western Bypass will soon reduce travel time between Guwahati and Sohra to about four hours, bringing the region closer to major tourism and trade hubs.

Empowering Local Communities

The Minister emphasised that the Sohra Circuit will ensure that "the first smile a tourist sees in Meghalaya becomes the first income earned by a local family." Skill development programmes in collaboration with the Meghalaya Skills Development Society and IHM Shillong are already underway to train local youth in hospitality, safety management, and eco-tourism practices.

He reiterated that the Ministry of DoNER is committed to creating inclusive growth pathways that preserve the state's natural and cultural wealth while ensuring sustained livelihoods for its people.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, "Meghalaya stands today at the confluence of heritage and hope. These projects are not just about building infrastructure; they are about building futures." (ANI)