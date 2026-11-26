SBI Research advises the RBI to limit its December interest rate hike to 25 basis points rather than 50, warning that a larger increase could trigger capital outflows, rupee instability, and potential economic growth concerns amid global risk.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should avoid an aggressive interest rate hike of 50 basis points (bps) in its December monetary policy meeting amid rising global financial risks, as such a move could trigger capital outflows, rupee instability and concerns over economic growth, according to SBI Research. In its latest Ecowrap report, SBI Research recommended a moderate rate hike of 25 basis points, taking into account the inflation trajectory and the need to maintain financial stability. "A rate hike of 25 bps should be enough given the inflation trajectory rather than recourse to a jumbo one that might unleash a reverse causation of capital outflows, rupee instability and of course growth concerns," the report said.

The recommendation comes amid growing financial stress in the US, where weakening housing demand, elevated household debt and high equity market valuations have raised concerns over a prolonged market correction. According to the report, the ongoing decline in US equity markets has been sharper than during the initial stages of the dot-com crash. The S&P 500 fell 11.6 per cent during the first 33 trading sessions after its peak, compared with a decline of 7.8 per cent during the corresponding period of the dot-com bust. The combined market capitalisation of 499 companies covered in the analysis declined by USD 6.03 trillion between October 30 and November 20, 2026. The report also highlighted emerging stress in the US housing market, with mortgage debt reaching USD 13.3 trillion and existing home sales falling to their lowest level since August 2010. SBI Research warned that a further correction in US equity markets remains possible.

Against this backdrop, the report also questioned the effectiveness of allowing excessive rupee depreciation as a means of absorbing external economic shocks. It argued that allowing the Indian currency to depreciate beyond the 100-per-dollar mark was unnecessary and had created financial instability. "We believe exchange rate depreciation in Indian context clearly acts as shock amplifier beyond a point," the report said. However, SBI Research welcomed the recent recovery in the Indian currency. According to the report, the rupee appreciated by 3.2 per cent since September 2026, outpacing the 2.2 per cent appreciation in the US Dollar Index over the period covered by the report. On the US monetary policy outlook, SBI Research expects the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged in December, citing the sharp correction in equity markets and the possibility of a slowdown in economic activity. The report also expects US 10-year government bond yields to move towards 4.75 per cent from around 4.96 per cent, underscoring the need for Indian policymakers to remain cautious amid growing global financial uncertainty. (ANI)