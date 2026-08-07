SBI's Q1 FY27 net profit jumped 10.23% YoY to Rs 21,121 crore, backed by a 14.88% rise in Net Interest Income. The bank saw strong credit growth with advances up 18.63% and improved asset quality as gross NPAs fell to 1.47%.

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 10.23 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 21,121 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, supported by strong growth in net interest income and advances, along with improvement in asset quality. The country's largest lender had reported a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sequentially, profit rose 7.30 per cent from Rs 19,684 crore in the March quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid by a bank, increased 14.88 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46,992 crore during the quarter from Rs 40,907 crore a year earlier. Operating profit grew 9.77 per cent to Rs 33,529 crore.

SBI's domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3 per cent in Q1 FY27, improving by 7 basis points from 2.93 per cent in the preceding quarter. However, it was marginally lower than 3.01 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

Strong Credit and Deposit Growth

The bank continued to record strong credit growth, with gross advances rising 18.63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50.47 lakh crore as of June 2026. Domestic advances grew 18.15 per cent, while corporate advances increased 18.05 per cent. Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew 18.20 per cent, with all segments recording double-digit growth. Agriculture advances rose 25.43 per cent, SME advances increased 22.33 per cent and retail personal advances grew 15.15 per cent.

Deposits increased 9.73 per cent year-on-year to Rs 60.06 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew 9.30 per cent, while the CASA ratio stood at 39.24 per cent as of June-end. SBI said its overall business crossed Rs 110 lakh crore during the quarter, with deposits and advances crossing Rs 60 lakh crore and Rs 50 lakh crore, respectively.

Asset Quality Improves

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declined by 36 basis points year-on-year to 1.47 per cent from 1.83 per cent, while the net NPA ratio improved by 9 basis points to 0.38 per cent from 0.47 per cent.

Digital Banking Highlights

The bank also said more than 64 per cent of savings bank accounts were opened digitally through YONO during Q1 FY27, while alternate channels accounted for around 98.8 per cent of its total transactions. (ANI)