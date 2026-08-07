Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu revealed that the state achieved 2.8 lakh digital transactions in one day through its Mee Seva platform. He also noted that Telangana offers about 580 public services to citizens via WhatsApp.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted that citizens in Telangana completed approximately 2.8 lakh digital transactions in a single day through Mee Seva services.

Mee Seva's Record Transactions and Reach

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the AI Transformation Conclave on Friday, Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu stated that the state government offers about 580 Mee Seva public services on WhatsApp. MeeSeva is an e-governance initiative by the state governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that provides various digital and physical citizen-to-government (G2C) services. It allows people to access certificates, pay utility bills, and request government documents through local franchise centers or online portals like the Telangana MeeSeva Portal and Andhra Pradesh MeeSeva Portal.

"So this is a citizen-centric governance, which we are trying to put before our people. And in fact, it's quite a pleasure to make the world know, only in one day, we would be able to transact about 2.8 lakh transactions in a day through Mee Seva," the minister said. He noted that Telangana remains the only state to offer 580 public services to citizens through this mechanism.

AI Conclave and Public Confidence

"This is a conclave which has been done at the right time. This AI transformation conclave, by the government, showcases what we have literally tried to reflect our government of Telangana was doing for the past 30 months, enhancing the quality of life by providing the Mee Seva services," Sridhar Babu said.

Highlighting the user uptake of the initiative, Sridhar Babu emphasized that the transaction volume demonstrates public trust in government infrastructure. "So this reflects the confidence in the trust and voice of citizens who embrace our government platforms and try to use them, for their benefit and try to bring in some quality in their lives," Sridhar Babu said.

The Minister also noted that delegates and policymakers gathered at the conclave to discuss AI applications and share administrative models. "And conclaves like this, where the participation is there and they have come from 15 different states and many eminent speakers, many policymakers are here to share their expertise and experiences," he added.

Future of Governance: AI Integration

Looking ahead, the administration plans to expand AI integration across state public service delivery mechanisms. "And we would be building on that and tomorrow our government focus is AI enabled governance. What we are trying to transform is governance to the next level. And this is a basic theme, and I have come here to reflect what our government is doing and what we are trying to do for the next few years," Sridhar Babu said. (ANI)