L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured major orders from ONGC for EPCIC projects off India's west coast. The orders, valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore, include the Pipeline Replacement Project and Well Head Platforms Project.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, the offshore business arm of Larsen & Toubro, secured a batch of major orders from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) projects off India's west coast.

According to project classification details, the orders fall under the "Major" classification, which encompasses contracts valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore. Other project tiers include "Significant" (Rs 1,000 to 2,500 Cr), "Large" (Rs 2,500 to 5,000 Cr), "Major" (Rs 5,000 to 10,000 Cr), "Mega" (Rs 10,000 to 15,000 Cr), and "Ultra-Mega" carrying a total value exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

Project Details

The awarded projects include the Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-X) and the Well Head Platforms Project. Under the scope of PRP-X, the business will handle the EPCIC of multiple subsea pipeline segments. The assignment also entails associated modification works across the offshore fields owned by ONGC.

Meanwhile, the Well Head Platforms Project requires the EPCIC of four distinct Well Head Platforms off the west coast.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the order win, Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President & Head - L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said, "These orders reaffirm LTEH Offshore's position as a trusted partner in the development of India's offshore energy infrastructure."

"They reflect the confidence customers place in our integrated EPCIC capabilities, extensive project execution experience and unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence," Chatterjee added.

"We look forward to delivering these projects to ONGC and contributing to the nation's energy aspirations."

About LTEH Offshore and Larsen & Toubro

As a provider of integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, LTEH Offshore operates with in-house engineering capabilities, fabrication facilities, and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels. The company has delivered shallow-water and deep-water developments across global markets. Over the past four decades, the division executed fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades, and decommissioning assignments.

Larsen & Toubro operates as a USD 32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, high-tech manufacturing, products, and services across multiple domains and geographies. (ANI)