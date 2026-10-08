Samsung Electronics' Q3 operating profit surged 782.5% YoY to a record 107.4 trillion won, while revenue rose 126.6% to 195 trillion won. The preliminary results point to another record quarter for the South Korean technology giant.

Samsung Electronics’ third-quarter operating profit surged 782.5 per cent year-on-year to a record 107.4 trillion won (USD 80 billion), with revenue rising 126.6 per cent to 195 trillion won (USD 145.8 billion), according to preliminary earnings guidance reported by The Korea Herald.

The quarterly profit surpassed Samsung’s previous record of 89.4 trillion won (USD 66.9 billion) in the preceding quarter, while revenue also increased 13.7 per cent sequentially. Compared with a year earlier, revenue more than doubled, according to the report.

The preliminary results point to another record quarter for the South Korean technology major, although the company did not provide a business-wise breakdown or explain the drivers of the sharp increase in profit and revenue in its earnings guidance. Samsung’s operating profit rose 20 per cent from the previous quarter as revenue increased 13.7 per cent, The Korea Herald reported.

Outlook Driven by High-Bandwidth Memory Business

The company is scheduled to release its full earnings report later this month, when more details on the performance of individual business divisions are expected to become available. The record quarterly performance comes against the backdrop of expectations for stronger pricing in Samsung’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) business. An earlier Korea Herald report, said KB Securities expects Samsung’s HBM selling prices to rise more than 100 per cent year-on-year in 2027 as the industry shifts towards HBM4 and memory supply remains tight. KB Securities also expects HBM4 to account for about 80 per cent of Samsung’s HBM revenue next year, compared with around 40 per cent this year. The report said Samsung has been negotiating 2027 HBM4 supply terms with large customers.

The Korea Herald reported that Samsung’s latest figures mark another record quarter for the world’s largest memory chipmaker, with both operating profit and revenue reaching new highs. (ANI)