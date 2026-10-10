Adani Defence & Aerospace won the SIDM Champion Award 2026 for Export Performance. Presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the award recognises its overseas supplies backed by indigenous ammunition manufacturing and advanced production capabilities.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has won the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2026 for Export Performance in Defence and Aerospace, recognising its overseas supplies backed by indigenous ammunition manufacturing and advanced production capabilities. The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at SIDM's eighth annual session in New Delhi on October 9, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) A. Anbarasu.

Recognition for Manufacturing and Export Excellence

Adani Defence & Aerospace manufactures small-calibre ammunition for defence and law enforcement customers in international markets. Its manufacturing complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has an annual production capacity of 300 million rounds and produces ammunition conforming to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards. The facility supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by strengthening domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and enabling the company to serve overseas markets.

Ashish Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the recognition reflected the company's efforts to build India's defence manufacturing capabilities and expand its presence in global markets. "We are proud to see our efforts in building India's defence manufacturing capabilities recognised. Our focus is on making high-quality products in India and taking them to customers across global markets," Rajvanshi said. He added that the company would continue investing in technology and indigenous manufacturing to meet the evolving requirements of defence and security customers.

Advanced Kanpur Ammunition Complex

The latest recognition follows a separate SIDM Champion Award presented to the company's Kanpur Ammunition Complex in 2025 for design, manufacturing and testing excellence. The Kanpur facility uses automated manufacturing, artificial intelligence-enabled quality inspection, real-time data analytics and digital monitoring across its production processes. Its digital shopfloor eliminates manual handling of hazardous materials, while digital systems provide traceability across the entire manufacturing value chain.

The complex also houses a ballistics testing range equipped with an Electronic Pressure, Velocity and Action Time system, accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Strengthening India's Defence Export Ecosystem

Addressing the SIDM session, Rajnath Singh called for greater private sector participation in defence production, higher investment in research and development, and expanded manufacturing capacity to meet India's defence requirements.

India's defence exports reached a record Rs 38,424 crore in FY2025-26, growing 62.66 per cent over the previous financial year. The government has set a target of Rs 50,000 crore in annual defence exports by 2029, highlighting the push to expand India's defence manufacturing and export capabilities.