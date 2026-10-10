Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with executives from global investment and healthcare firms like GIC, Temasek, and TPG in Singapore to discuss investment opportunities in India's infrastructure, financial, and health sectors.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of meetings with senior executives of global investment and healthcare firms in Singapore to discuss India's long-term growth prospects and opportunities for investment across infrastructure, financial services, healthcare and other growth-oriented sectors.

Meetings with Global Investment Heads

According to posts shared by the Ministry of Finance on X, Sitharaman met Lim Chow Kiat, Chief Executive Officer of GIC, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings, Jim Coulter, Executive Chairman and Founding Partner of TPG, and senior executives of IHH Healthcare.

Discussion with GIC

During her meeting with GIC's Lim Chow Kiat, discussions focused on India's growth trajectory, investment opportunities and expanding avenues for long-term institutional investment. The two sides also discussed the role of institutional investors in supporting investment in infrastructure and other growth-oriented sectors, including financial services. Lim was accompanied by senior GIC executives, including Ravi Balasubramanian, Head of India Equity Investments, and Ritika Mankar, Vice President and Macro Strategist.

Engagement with Temasek

In her meeting with Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Sitharaman exchanged views on expanding investment opportunities in India, particularly in infrastructure and other growth-oriented sectors, including through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). The Temasek delegation also included Ravi Lambah, Head of India, and senior officials responsible for international policy, governance, strategy and institutional relations.

Talks with TPG

Sitharaman also met TPG Executive Chairman and Founding Partner Jim Coulter to discuss India's long-term growth prospects and opportunities for private capital to participate in the country's expanding investment landscape. Coulter was accompanied by senior TPG executives, including Ganen Sarvananthan, Managing Partner and Co-Head of Asia, and Zubin Irani, Partner and Head of TPG's Operations group in Asia.

Focus on Healthcare with IHH Healthcare

Separately, the Finance Minister met IHH Healthcare CEO Prem Nair and Group Chief Commercial Officer Ashok Pandit to discuss opportunities to expand investment in India's healthcare sector. The discussions focused on hospital infrastructure and capacity expansion to strengthen access to quality healthcare.

The meetings highlight the government's engagement with global institutional investors and businesses to explore opportunities for long-term capital deployment in India, particularly in infrastructure, financial services and healthcare. (ANI)