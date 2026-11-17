Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have poured 88.16 trillion won into capital investments through September 2026, driven by a surging global demand for AI-related memory chips and expanding production capacities to maintain market leadership.

Samsung and SK Hynix Invest Billions as AI Memory Chip Demand Soars

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix spent a combined 88.16 trillion won (USD 65.7 billion) on capital expenditure in the first nine months of 2026, as growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) memory chips drove higher investments and lifted their combined cash holdings to 329.2 trillion won (USD 246.5 billion). According to regulatory filings reported by The Korea Herald, the companies' combined cash and other liquid assets increased by 192.9 trillion won (USD 144.4 billion) from a year earlier, reflecting the strong profits generated amid the AI-driven memory boom.

Samsung accounted for the larger share of capital spending, investing 56.94 trillion won (USD 42.6 billion) through September, a 76.6 per cent increase from 32.25 trillion won (USD 24.1 billion) in the corresponding period last year. Around 93 per cent of its expenditure, or 52.75 trillion won (USD 39.5 billion), went to its Device Solutions division, which oversees its semiconductor business, as it expanded and upgraded chip production facilities. SK hynix spent 31.22 trillion won (USD 23.4 billion) during the first nine months, already exceeding its full-year 2025 capital expenditure of 30.17 trillion won (USD 22.6 billion). Its investment in the September quarter alone stood at 13.62 trillion won (USD 10.2 billion), as it expanded production capacity to meet demand for high-bandwidth memory and other AI-related chips.

The investment push also extended to research and development, with both companies surpassing their full-year 2025 spending by September. Samsung's R&D expenditure reached 41.8 trillion won (USD 31.3 billion) in the first three quarters, compared with 37.75 trillion won (USD 28.3 billion) for the whole of 2025. SK hynix spent 10.09 trillion won (USD 7.6 billion), up from 6.73 trillion (USD 5.0 billion) won last year. Their combined R&D spending stood at 51.89 trillion won (USD 38.8 billion).

The expansion in investment has been accompanied by a sharp rise in liquid assets. Samsung held 214.8 trillion won (USD 160.8 billion) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term financial products at the end of September, nearly double the 108.4 trillion won (USD 81.2 billion) recorded a year earlier. SK hynix's cash and other liquid assets rose more than fourfold to 114.5 trillion won (USD 85.7 billion) from 27.85 trillion won (USD 20.9 billion) over the same period. SK hynix also reduced its borrowings by 8.28 trillion won (USD 6.2 billion) over the year to 15.8 trillion won (USD 11.8 billion) at the end of September, taking its net cash position to 98.66 trillion won (USD 73.9 billion). The figures point to continued investment capacity for the two chipmakers as they expand production and research to serve demand for AI-related memory products.