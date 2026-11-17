India's FMCG and paint sectors demonstrate resilience amid rising costs. Steady volume growth and strategic price adjustments position companies for margin improvements in the second half of FY27, supported by strong demand momentum.

FMCG and Paint Sectors Show Resilience Despite High Input Cost Pressures

Demand in India's FMCG and paints sectors is expected to remain resilient despite volatility in input costs and recent price hikes, with margin outlook improving for the second half of FY27, as per a report by Anand Rathi. The brokerage noted that FMCG and paints companies continued to witness steady volume growth, supported by premiumisation, pricing actions and distribution expansion, indicating sustained demand momentum despite cost pressures.

"Demand seen holding despite input cost volatility; margin outlook improves for H2," it said. It highlighted that FMCG revenue growth accelerated to 16.5 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27 from 15.1 per cent in the previous quarter, while the paints segment recorded growth of 16.3 per cent compared to 14.6 per cent in Q1FY27.

The report further noted that paints and quick-service restaurant (QSR) companies maintained their growth momentum, supported by steady volume growth, although the product mix remained slightly weaker due to seasonal factors. In the QSR segment, growth was supported by improving same-store sales growth (SSSG) and margin expansion, driven by a better dine-in mix and higher transaction volumes, it added. "The management across both sectors are optimistic about sustaining the demand momentum," Anand Rathi noted.

The brokerage added that paint manufacturers expect double-digit value growth in FY27, supported by pricing actions, healthy volume growth, delayed festival-led demand and continued market share gains by organised players. However, profitability remained under pressure during the September quarter as higher crude oil prices and their derivatives, including packaging materials and paraffin, along with rising tea and sugar prices and increased freight costs amid the West Asia conflict, weighed on margins.

To mitigate these pressures, companies implemented price hikes, focused on premiumisation, improved operational efficiencies and reduced expenditure on branding, discounts and promotional activities. "Recent moderation in crude oil prices (to <US$100/bbl) and calibrated price hikes make us optimistic on a better H2 margin outlook for FMCG/Paints/AlcoBev/QSR players," the brokerage said. The brokerage maintained a positive outlook on the sector, noting that valuations of several FMCG companies remain attractive amid expectations of improved growth prospects in FY27.