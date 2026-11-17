ONGC has launched well-control operations following a gas leak at a well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Residents within a 500-metre radius were evacuated, and emergency teams are securing the site to ensure safety.

ONGC Initiates Well Control After Gas Leak In Andhra Pradesh District

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has initiated well-control operations following a gas leakage at one of its gas wells in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday, with residents living within a 500-metre radius evacuated as a precautionary measure.

As per the ONGC statement, the gas leakage was reported at around 5 AM on November 17 at a well near National Highway 216 in Geddada village, Mamidikuduru Mandal. The incident occurred during workover operations, the company said in an official statement. Following the incident, ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset promptly activated its disaster management team, while its Emergency Response Team rushed to the site and initiated safety and well-control measures.

ONGC said, “Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is undertaking necessary well-control operations following a gas leakage reported at approximately 5:00 AM on 17 November 2026 at a gas well located near National Highway 216 in Geddada Village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh”.

As part of the precautionary measures, the area within a 500-metre radius of the well has been cordoned off and residents in the vicinity have been evacuated. Traffic along the affected stretch of National Highway 216 has also been diverted through alternative routes. Power supply in the area has been temporarily disconnected to minimise potential ignition risks. ONGC said additional personnel, equipment and resources had been mobilised from the Regional Crisis Management facilities at Narsapur to support the emergency response. A water blanket has also been established at the site as a precautionary measure.

The company said gas concentration monitoring conducted at the well site indicated zero concentration at the monitored locations at the time of assessment. "Continuous monitoring and precautionary measures remain in place," ONGC said, adding that its local management was maintaining close coordination with the district administration and concerned state authorities to facilitate an effective and coordinated response. The company said it was undertaking all necessary measures to bring the situation under control safely and expeditiously. ONGC said its priority remained ensuring the safety of personnel and the surrounding community as well, as control operations continued. (ANI)