    Revealed: Why did Blue Dart rebrand its premium service to 'Bharat Dart'

    Blue Dart, a prominent Indian logistics firm, has rebranded its premium service as 'Bharat Dart,' possibly reflecting the country's potential name change from 'India' to 'Bharat.' The move signifies their commitment to serving the nation's diverse needs.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Blue Dart, a well-known Indian logistics company, has rebranded its premium service Dart Plus as 'Bharat Dart.' This move comes amid speculation that the country's name could be changed from 'India' to 'Bharat.' The company announced this transformation in a recent filing, emphasizing its commitment to serving the diverse needs of the nation.

    Blue Dart offered insight into the rationale behind this renaming, stating, "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat."

    'Govt irritated as we named our coalition INDIA': Rahul Gandhi on India vs Bharat debate

    The debate over renaming the country as 'Bharat' gained widespread attention when a G20 invitation card, addressed to the President of India, 'Droupadi Murmu,' referred to her as the 'President of Bharat.' This development has fueled discussions about a potential shift in India's official nomenclature.

    Blue Dart expressed its excitement about the rebranding, seeing it as a significant step in their journey to serve the entire country. According to the company, 'Bharat Dart' marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for both the company and the nation.

    G20 Summit 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi other top leaders at Bharat Mandapam for special G20 dinner

    The company issued a statement inviting all stakeholders to join them on this transformative journey as they continue connecting Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat.

    While various political leaders have voiced their opinions on the renaming process, it's worth noting that 'Bharat' has been an unofficial name for the country in constitutional documents for many years. Blue Dart's decision to rename one of its services as 'Bharat Dart' appears to align with the potential renaming of the country as 'Bharat.'

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
