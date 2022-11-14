Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September: Govt data

    Retail inflation dropped to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket,

    Retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September: Govt data snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    Retail inflation dropped to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank's comfort level for the 10th month in a row, according to the government data released on Monday. 

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation has remained above the 6 per cent target since January this year. As per the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 7.01 per cent in October as against 8.6 per cent in September. 

    The retail inflation, which the RBI factors in a while deciding its periodic monetary policy, was 4.48 per cent in October 2021. 

    As the RBI failed to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for three consecutive quarters, it has sent a report to the government detailing the reasons for the failure and steps it is taking to bring CPI in the target range. 

    Another set of data released earlier in the day revealed that the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation dipped to a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent in October on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mega Meta layoff Mark Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk

    COP27 India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    COP27: India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

    Disney announces hiring freeze layoffs amid quarterly loss of USD 1 5 billion gcw

    Disney announces hiring freeze, layoffs amid quarterly loss of $1.5 billion

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter Meta more gcw

    Dream11 CEO offers jobs opportunities to employees fired by Twitter, Meta & more

    India Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details - adt

    India, Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details

    Recent Stories

    Sea Vigil 2022: Mega 'Sea Vigil' drills along India's 7,516 kms coastline

    Mega 'Sea Vigil' drills along India's 7516-km coastline

    Tihar Jail superintendent suspended on ED's complaint of VIP treatment to AAP's Satyendar Jain - adt

    Tihar Jail superintendent suspended on ED's complaint of VIP treatment to AAP's Satyendar Jain

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR VR headset development as launch nears gcw

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR/VR headset development as launch nears

    Amazing benefits of sugarcane juice for glowing skin and healthy hair SUR

    Sugarcane juice can be 'food' for good skin and hair; here's how

    football Revealed How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with manchester united icon Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon