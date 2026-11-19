The India Foundation suggests ending the FDI ban on tobacco manufacturing and reviewing 1999 licensing rules. The report argues these restrictions protect a duopoly without lowering consumption, proposing a new, regulated investment framework.

Report Calls for Lifting Tobacco FDI Ban to Boost Market Competition

India should remove the 2010 prohibition on foreign direct investment (FDI) in tobacco manufacturing and review the industrial licensing restrictions in place since 1999, as the existing framework has limited market competition without demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing tobacco consumption, according to a report by India Foundation.

Dr Shamika Ravi, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), released the report, 'The Anatomy of a Prohibition: Investment Law and the Reform of India's Tobacco Sector', by India Foundation's visiting fellow, Dr Raghav Pandey. The October 2026 report recommended replacing the existing FDI prohibition with a conditional investment framework incorporating safeguards for tobacco growers, manufacturing capacity and public health.