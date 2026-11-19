Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated India increased domestic LPG production by 57% after stocks dipped to 25 days during the Strait of Hormuz crisis. He confirmed that oil companies continue to monitor supplies to avoid shortages nationwide.

India Boosts Domestic LPG Production Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India’s stocks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell to 25 days of supply at one point during the Strait of Hormuz crisis, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. The government responded by raising domestic LPG production from 35,000 tonnes to 55,000 tonnes a day, an increase of about 57 per cent.

Speaking at a meeting with petroleum dealers, Puri said the government had assessed how long fuel stocks would last if imports stopped and domestic production was also disrupted. It estimated that crude oil and natural gas stocks would each cover 60 days of supply, while “LPG at one point came down to 25 days.” Puri said LPG was a particular concern because three of India’s main suppliers, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, are located near the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Indian oil companies managed to move cargoes through the strait despite restrictions imposed by Iran and the United States, while tensions in the Red Sea added to supply concerns. The minister said he held emergency meetings every day, including weekends, with senior ministry officials and the heads of state-run oil companies to monitor supplies. “According to my count, we have around 1,07,000 retail outlets, and there hasn’t been a dry-out anywhere,” he said.

Puri said oil marketing companies had absorbed part of the increase in fuel costs and were still recovering less than it cost them to supply diesel. “It’s not that much for petrol, but it’s still there for diesel,” he said. He recalled that the government had previously reimbursed Rs 22,000 crore against about Rs 28,000 crore in LPG under-recoveries.

Turning to the dealers’ concerns, Puri proposed that their associations meet senior ministry officials in a week to 10 days. He said he was aware of their immediate demands and wanted the talks to also cover how petrol pumps could earn more from businesses beyond fuel sales. “Non-fuel revenues, I have been saying for a long time, they should actually go up,” he said.