Reliance Industries Limited announced its 49th AGM will be held virtually on June 19, 2026. The record date for a Rs 6/share dividend is June 5, and the cut-off for voting is June 12. The meeting is highly anticipated by investors.

Reliance Industries Limited has informed stock exchanges that its 49th Annual General Meeting will be held on June 19, 2026 through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

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In an exchange filing, the company said the AGM of its members will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST. The company stated that the meeting will be held through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Key Dates for Shareholders

Reliance Industries also announced key dates related to dividend eligibility and shareholder voting for the AGM. According to the filing, the company has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026 as the "Record Date" for determining shareholders eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The filing stated that the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within seven days from the date of the meeting. The company earlier announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

The company has also fixed Friday, June 12, 2026 as the "Cut-off Date" for determining shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions mentioned in the AGM notice.

Market Context and Investor Focus

Reliance Industries is one of India's largest listed companies with business interests across energy, petrochemicals, retail, telecommunications and digital services. The share price of the company is closed at Rs 1352 per share on Wednesday on National Stock Exchange.

Annual General Meetings of the company are closely tracked by investors and market participants as the management typically provides updates on business performance, future expansion plans and shareholder-related decisions during the meeting.

The company did not provide further details in the filing regarding the agenda items to be discussed during the AGM.